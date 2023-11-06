Industries

Africa


Human-centric responsiveness is indispensable in a world of AI-enhanced talent acquisition

6 Nov 2023
Celeste SirinBy: Celeste Sirin
The key to attracting top-notch, in-demand talent for talent leaders will always remain in their responsiveness, swift turnarounds, and the cultivation of a human-centric and compassionate candidate experience. These factors serve as the key differentiators that can provide organisations with a competitive advantage in today's competitive job market.
Image source: Christina Morillo from Pexels
Image source: Christina Morillo from Pexels

Responsiveness is the ability to make timely and appropriate decisions, reacting quickly and consistently implementing those decisions. Quick turnarounds involve expediting processes, reducing delays, and providing candidates with swift feedback and updates. A human-centric and caring candidate experience centres around treating candidates with empathy, respect, and personalisation throughout the recruitment journey.

AI will enable responsiveness, not replace it

In today's fast-moving world, AI and automation technologies are becoming increasingly prevalent. They can undoubtedly provide efficiency and assist in various aspects of the talent acquisition process. However, it's essential to emphasize that while AI can fast-track and handle heavy lifting, it cannot replace the need for a responsive, human-centric, tailored, and employer brand marketing salesmanship approach.

Talent acquisition is inherently a people-focused skill. AI may streamline certain tasks, but it cannot replicate the nuanced interactions and personal touch that talent leaders bring to the table. The value of a genuine, human connection during the recruitment process cannot be overstated.

Authenticity and genuine commitment – what people want!

By excelling in these areas, organisations can stand out and attract top talent in a highly competitive landscape. Candidates value companies that not only offer appealing job opportunities but also demonstrate a genuine commitment to their needs and expectations.

The Talent Board Candidate Experience Benchmark Research 2023 confirms the top three things that candidates seek in a positive candidate experience are transparency, communication, and respect. This approach not only helps in talent acquisition but also in building a positive employer brand that resonates with both current employees and potential recruits.

In a world where talent is in high demand, organisations that prioritise responsiveness, quick turnarounds, and a human-centric candidate experience gain a significant edge, ensuring they secure the best talent available.


Evolution of recruitment trends in 2023 - and what to expect in 2024

By 3 days ago

Your competitive edge to securing high demand talent

So, how can talent leaders differentiate themselves in securing top talent through these critical factors?

Step 1: Define your unique employer brand

Ensure you have a clear understanding of what sets your organisation apart from your talent competitors. Identify your company's values, culture, and the specific benefits it offers to employees. Crafting a unique employer brand message will help you stand out in the crowded talent market.

Step 2: Understand your target audience

Take the time to research and understand your ideal candidates. What are their career goals, preferences, and pain points? Tailor your messaging and candidate experience to resonate with this audience. Show that you genuinely care about their needs and aspirations.

Step 3: Empower your team

Ensure that your HR and recruitment teams are knowledgeable about your employer brand and can effectively communicate it. Provide training and resources to help them become brand ambassadors who can convey your organisation's culture, values, and opportunities authentically. Encourage them to leverage their personal brands to create a trusted, emotive, and personal connection to your talent brand.

Step 4: Streamline your hiring process

Implement efficient and responsive recruitment processes. Reduce bottlenecks and delays at every stage, from initial application to onboarding. Quick turnarounds in scheduling interviews, providing feedback, and making job offers will impress candidates and enhance their experience.

Step 5: Sell your employer brand

Talent acquisition is, in many ways, a sales process. Develop strong salesmanship skills within your team to effectively "sell" your employer brand to candidates. Showcase not just the job but also the broader career prospects, culture, and benefits of working at your organisation. According to Marc-Etienne Julien, chief talent officer at Randstad Global, “When the economy recovers, the competition for talent is going to spike back up very quickly. So it’s really important for companies to make progress in how they position their employer brand and, more importantly, how they bring it to life.”

In summary, responsiveness, quick turnarounds, and a human-centric approach are the keys to success in securing top talent. Combine these with a well-defined employer brand and a strategic approach to talent acquisition, and you'll be well on your way to building a winning team that propels your organisation to greater heights.

In a world where AI may assist, it's the human touch and personalised approach that truly make the difference in attracting and retaining top talent.

Celeste Sirin
Celeste Sirin's articles

About Celeste Sirin

Celeste Sirin is an employer branding specialist, speaker, facilitator and founder of Employer Branding Africa which aims to develop employer banding best practice in South Africa by educating South African leaders. She is a leading authority in positioning and elevating employer brands for companies, offering extensive insight into local, African and international employer branding trends.
