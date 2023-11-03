Evolution of recruitment trends in 2023 - and what to expect in 2024

The pandemic years created an undeniable wave of shifts not only in the world of work but in the way people and companies recruit too. Very shortly after most of the world adjusted to remote work, workplace trends like 'The Great Resignation' and 'quiet quitting' started to come into play - and recruiters had to adjust accordingly.

2023 has seen a level of stability come back into the way companies recruit, with a number of defined trends leading the charge. Things like understanding applicants desires for hybrid work structures, more flexibility and adaptability from employers, as well as an emphasis on healthier workplaces that offer less stressful environments, mental health benefits or programmes, have all become front and centre considerations for recruiters. And one thing that has been an overarching theme for the year is empathy – it can and does play a big role in good recruiting.

Building on the foundations that this year has paved for recruitment and the way in which companies connect and interact with candidates, 2024 is set to be a very interesting year, with many new trends expected to come into play.

Here are three stand-out trends that I believe will serve to not only reshape recruitment in the new year but for many years to come.

Engaging candidates proactively

For most businesses, recruitment is a reactive job. In general, recruiters go looking for talent after a position has become available. Proactive recruitment sees searches happen before the position is needed and it has strong focuses on sourcing, engaging and attracting the right candidates. This allows recruiters to establish contact with candidates and build relationships with them before the panic of having to fill the position immediately sets in. Although this kind of recruiting is already happening in South Africa, particularly on platforms like LinkedIn, I do believe that we will see more of this in 2024, particularly in the digital and marketing talent realms. I also think that local recruiters will start broadening their social horizons and begin working on other platforms like Instagram and Twitter to find high calibre talent – international tech companies are already doing this very successfully.