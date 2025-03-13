TopEmployers2025: Gcobisa Ntshona - how African Bank is empowering employees with its ‘Audacious People Promise’

Gcobisa Ntshona, Group Chief People Officer at African Bank

"Being recognised as a Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible achievement and recognition of our commitment to fostering a workplace that empowers, supports, and uplifts our colleagues," says Ntshona, who joined African Bank in 2023, after serving as HR director for LexisNexis for five years. Her academic qualifications include a BA Honours in Industrial Relations and HR from the Nelson Mandela Metroplitan University, as well as an MBA from Henley Business School.

"This certification affirms that our people-first approach is making a meaningful impact and it strengthens our resolve to continuously enhance our people practices.

"Being certified as a Top Employer reflects our dedication to nurturing a work environment where colleagues feel valued, heard, and inspired to contribute to African Bank’s success," Ntshona continues.

Tell us about the African Bank’s ‘Audacious People Promise’ and what about it makes the organisation stand out as a Top Employer?

Our Audacious People Promise is a mutual commitment: our people can count on us, and we can count on them.

This promise defines how we support our colleagues’ personal and professional growth while fostering a culture of trust, empowerment, and accountability. It is allied to our audacious vision for African Bank – a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people – which sets us apart from other financial institutions.

By honouring our Audacious People Promise, we ensure that our people enjoy: A flexible working environment that promotes work-life balance; continuous learning and development to equip colleagues with future-ready skills; wellness programmes that focus on both mental and physical health; comprehensive benefits, from subsidised medical aid to preferential home loan rates; and recognition and rewards that celebrate outstanding performance and leadership.

This holistic approach ensures that our colleagues thrive in a dynamic and inclusive environment, making African Bank a workplace of choice. Moreover, it makes African Bank feel like home, which is how it should be at a bank that was established to empower our people, their loved ones, and the communities they live in.

What are your goals in terms of people management for this year?

This year, our focus remains on strengthening our people practices to drive engagement and performance. Our key goals include:

Enhancing leadership development to build a pipeline of future-ready leaders.

Expanding our digital learning platforms to ensure continuous skills development.

Refining our wellness initiatives to support mental health and holistic well-being.

Embedding an inclusive culture where every colleague feels valued and has a voice.

Supporting our IPO journey by ensuring our talent strategy aligns with our long-term business ambitions.

Automation and AI are viewed as massive drivers of change in HR departments - how are you leveraging these programs to your advantage and which are your preferred applications/solutions?

African Bank embraces automation and AI as enablers of efficiency and a better employee experience. We leverage these technologies to streamline recruitment, enhance candidate matching, and improve the hiring process.

Our automated learning platforms provide personalised training and skills development, while HR analytics and predictive modelling give us insights into workforce trends and drive data-led decision-making.

Chatbots and self-service HR tools also enhance employee support and engagement.

What other changes do you view on the horizon that may positively or negatively impact HR and talent management this year?

The evolving world of work presents both opportunities and challenges for HR and talent management. Some key trends on the horizon include the rise of skills-based hiring and shifting the focus from traditional qualifications to skills and competencies.

The hybrid work revolution will require continuous adaptation to flexible work models and an increased focus on employee well-being, with mental health support becoming a key differentiator for top employers.

The impact of economic uncertainty will necessitate agility in workforce planning and talent retention strategies.

At African Bank, we see these changes as opportunities to refine our approach, ensuring we remain a forward-thinking and people-centric organisation.

Tell us your no. 1 tip to retaining top talent...

The key to retaining top talent is creating a culture of belonging and purpose. When colleagues feel valued and see opportunities for career progression, they are more engaged and motivated to stay.

Through our Audacious People Promise, we invest in continuous learning, recognition, well-being, and an inclusive workplace that empowers our people to thrive. Retention isn’t just about benefits; it’s about fostering an environment where people genuinely want to be.