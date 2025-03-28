Hisense partners with CNBM in Johannesburg to accelerate sustainable development in Africa

As one of the first pioneers among Chinese enterprises to expand overseas, Hisense has remained committed to a combined strategy of globalisation and localisation since officially entering the South African market in 1996. In 2013, Hisense Group and the China-Africa Development Fund jointly invested in the establishment of the Hisense South Africa Home Appliance Industrial Park. This became the largest investment in home appliance manufacturing by a Chinese company in South Africa in the past 40 years and stands as a key project under the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative.

CEO of Hisense South Africa Ms Vivi Liu at the Kelon Signing Ceremony

To better serve the South African market with more diversified products, Hisense has introduced its sub-brand, Kelon, bringing high-efficiency, energy-saving air conditioning products to South Africa. Relying on Hisense’s globally leading inverter technology and full industrial chain advantages, Kelon will partner with CNBM (China National Building Material Group) under the guiding principle of “Expanding Markets Together, Creating Value Together, Sharing the Future Together” to jointly outline a blueprint for high-quality development.

On March 25, 2025, Hisense, together with its Kelon brand, held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony with CNBM in Johannesburg. This marks a milestone partnership between two industry leaders in South Africa’s smart technology sector. The agreement aims to drive joint innovation, excellence, and deeper collaboration between both parties in Africa’s energy and cooling industries.

This partnership demonstrates the joint commitment to building a localised ecosystem, bringing China’s advanced technologies into the African market. By integrating Hisense’s professional air conditioning distribution channels with CNBM’s solar energy industry resources, the two companies will create a full-channel “Air Conditioning + New Energy” ecosystem, achieving strategic synergy between retail terminals and service networks.

Building on their strong presence in South Africa, both parties will expand their collaboration into smart energy solutions. Kelon air conditioners and Hisense’s new energy brand, Kolin Electric, will form a complementary technology alliance, supporting South Africa’s green energy transformation and establishing a benchmark for China–Africa sustainable development.

“Kelon is committed to delivering inclusive value to the African market, introducing affordable and sustainable cooling solutions that help create better living environments for every household. At the same time, these low-energy, high-resilience energy systems will inspire other industry stakeholders to participate in Africa’s green transition,” said Mr. Zhang Yupeng, general manager of Hisense Air Conditioning Operations Center.

He added, “At the heart of this cooperation lies a clear action plan. Together, both parties intend to launch a ‘Technology Empowerment Initiative,’ building sustainable energy demonstration communities to provide optimal solutions for household electricity needs in South Africa. We also plan to replicate and expand this model in East and West Africa, making meaningful contributions to Africa’s industrial and technological development through Chinese innovation.”



