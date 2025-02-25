ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SafripolAdopt-a-SchoolKLACoronationPROPAK AFRICA 2025ASUSPropelair SASoapboxFibre CircleFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management

    Plastic is good when we're good with plastic

    Issued by Safripol
    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    Letsplasticresponsibly.com is a community driven platform that unites environmental and plastic organisations, corporate companies, communities, schools, and individuals in a collaborative effort to tackle the global plastic waste crisis as a unified and unstoppable team. It serves as a hub for sharing, learning, planning, and taking action, with the primary goal of educating South Africans on the principles of responsible plastic management.
    Plastic is good when we're good with plastic

    Plastic is a very positive and sustainable product when used responsibly.

    By promoting the values of re-think, reduce, re-purpose, re-use and recycle, the platform aims to inspire behavioural change among all stakeholders, including future generations, towards creating a sustainable future for everyone.

    At the heart of this cultural movement is a focus on education, advocating and implementing initiatives to raise awareness and promote responsible plastic use and disposal at various levels, from schools to consumers, industry, researchers, and government bodies.

    Through concerted efforts to change behaviour and the commitment of industries and institutions, along with product innovation and related advancements, a true circular economy for plastic can be achieved.

    Plastic is good when we're good with plastic

    The ultimate objective of letsplasticresponsibly.com is to foster a sustainable future where the benefits of plastic to the environment are maximised, and its adverse effects are mitigated. Join us on this transformative journey and be part of the change by clicking to make a difference in the world.

    Plastic is good when we're good with plastic


    Read more: safety, plastic, Safripol
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Safripol
    Safripol focuses on producing high-quality polymers for use in a variety of different sectors, including the infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, packaging, manufacturing, and medical sectors.
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz