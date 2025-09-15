Introducing South Africa’s first eco-flat wine bottle

Introducing South Africa’s first locally manufactured Eco-Flat Wine Bottle - made from over 25% recycled PET and fully recyclable.

This lightweight, flat, and shatterproof design is already outselling glass in Europe and is now proudly manufactured in Cape Town through Safripol's partnership with Polyoak Packaging and Packamama.

Features

750ml Screw Top Bottleneck



Safe – No glass breakage



Unique flat shape (H 313 x W 91 x D 42 mm)



Larger front size impression than glass bottle



Fits more bottles per shelf



Made from 25% recycled material (PET)



Colours including dead leaf green and colourless



Available with a range of closures



Fits elegant 30H60 Novatwist Plastic Closure for easy recycling

Benefits

Lightweight at only 63g versus 400g glass bottle

Over 80% lighter than glass

Shape enables more per pallet: UK pallet = 1200 bottles Euro pallet = 1152 bottles

Approximately 40% more space efficient per pallet than glass

Case dimensions: 6’s (L 190 x W 143 x H 326 mm) 12’s (L 281 x W 188 x H 326 mm)

Reduced carbon emissions

Applications

100% Recyclable – Approved by EU

Suitable for all still wines

Oxygen barrier possible for 18+ months shelf life

BPA Free

Odour free

Inert – does not react to wine

Complies with Regulations 10/2011 and USA FDA Code of Federal Regulations (CFR21)

Ideal for: Outdoor events

Hiking

Picnics

Online shopping delivery

In-flight service (fits aircraft trolleys)

70% of SA middle-class consumers, millennials, and women surveyed are likely to purchase



Proven success in other markets – see examples

Together in partnership

Contact: Roger Kerr

Phone: 082 871 3645 / 021 710 9200

Email: az.oc.kaoylop@rrek.regor



