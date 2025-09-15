South Africa
Retail Packaging
    Introducing South Africa’s first eco-flat wine bottle

    Introducing South Africa’s first locally manufactured Eco-Flat Wine Bottle - made from over 25% recycled PET and fully recyclable.
    Issued by Safripol
    15 Sep 2025
    15 Sep 2025
    Introducing South Africa&#x2019;s first eco-flat wine bottle

    This lightweight, flat, and shatterproof design is already outselling glass in Europe and is now proudly manufactured in Cape Town through Safripol's partnership with Polyoak Packaging and Packamama.

    Features

    • 750ml Screw Top Bottleneck
    • Safe – No glass breakage
    • Unique flat shape (H 313 x W 91 x D 42 mm)
    • Larger front size impression than glass bottle
    • Fits more bottles per shelf
    • Made from 25% recycled material (PET)
    • Colours including dead leaf green and colourless
    • Available with a range of closures
    • Fits elegant 30H60 Novatwist Plastic Closure for easy recycling

    Benefits

    • Lightweight at only 63g versus 400g glass bottle
    • Over 80% lighter than glass
    • Shape enables more per pallet:

      • UK pallet = 1200 bottles
      • Euro pallet = 1152 bottles

    • Approximately 40% more space efficient per pallet than glass
    • Case dimensions:

      • 6’s (L 190 x W 143 x H 326 mm)
      • 12’s (L 281 x W 188 x H 326 mm)

    • Reduced carbon emissions

    Applications

    • 100% Recyclable – Approved by EU
    • Suitable for all still wines
    • Oxygen barrier possible for 18+ months shelf life
    • BPA Free
    • Odour free
    • Inert – does not react to wine
    • Complies with Regulations 10/2011 and USA FDA Code of Federal Regulations (CFR21)
    • Ideal for:

      • Outdoor events
      • Hiking
      • Picnics
      • Online shopping delivery
      • In-flight service (fits aircraft trolleys)

    • 70% of SA middle-class consumers, millennials, and women surveyed are likely to purchase
    • Proven success in other markets – see examples

    Together in partnership

    Contact: Roger Kerr
    Phone: 082 871 3645 / 021 710 9200
    Email: az.oc.kaoylop@rrek.regor

    wine packaging, Polyoak Packaging
    Safripol
    Safripol focuses on producing high-quality polymers for use in a variety of different sectors, including the infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, packaging, manufacturing, and medical sectors.
