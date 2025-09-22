South Africa
    Safripol’s Sasolburg plant anchors Africa’s polymer future

    A trip to Sasolburg is a journey into the heartland of South African industry. At the centre of what is known as the ‘Vaal Triangle’, with the other corners being Vanderbijlpark and Vereeniging, polymers producer Safripol recently invited a group of key customers to visit its plant in the town.
    Issued by Safripol
    22 Sep 2025
    22 Sep 2025
    Safripol&#x2019;s Sasolburg plant anchors Africa&#x2019;s polymer future

    Although it was a blustery and chilly day, the Safripol management, production and sales team were in fine form. Welcomed by Safripol CEO Nico van Niekerk and operations executive Eddie Kotzee, the group of about 70 first received the obligatory safety drill before being split up into smaller groups for the site tour. And there was a lot to see. Most of the tour followed the exterior of the large site (more for safety reasons than anything else), but the groups were permitted into the control centre and packaging warehouse.

    Guests from the HDPE and PP converting sectors from across SA and southern Africa were there, it being the first such tour post-Covid 19, with the majority being chauffeured down by bus from the Safripol head office in Bryanston.

    Safripol was established in Sasolburg in 1969 as a venture between Hoechst of Germany and Sentrachem of SA, with Hoechst providing the technology. HDPE production commenced in 1972. Production of polypropylene got off the ground two years later. The current Spheripol Technology PP plant was commissioned in 1996 and started early operations in 1997.

    Safripol has developed an admirable performance record and has become one of the key players in the complex, tucked in between the Omnia fertilizer plant and Natref refinery.

    With over 50 years of proven performance, Safripol continues to evolve as a resilient and future-oriented contributor to Africa’s industrial development.

    Safripol&#x2019;s Sasolburg plant anchors Africa&#x2019;s polymer future
    Safripol&#x2019;s Sasolburg plant anchors Africa&#x2019;s polymer future

    The visionaries of the 1960s and 70s laid the foundation for what is today a future-ready, strategically modernised facility. Today the various plants in the complex continue to supply a range of vital materials, with Safripol’s contribution being the supply of HDPE and PP (it also supplies PET from its plant in Jacobs, Durban).

    Safripol is part of the JSE-listed KAP LTD group.

    Safrene® and Safron®

    While the polymerisation plants were originally commissioned over 50 years ago, they are continually updated to global standards, and operational excellence. Through this modernisation and investment Safripol is a key player in the polyolefins sector in Southern Africa and competitive in the HD and PP markets across Africa and even internationally.

    Achievements over the past five years include commissioning of the HDPE Line 11, installation of two additional 80-ton reactors, full digitalisation of the control room, and construction of a 15MW solar PV plant. An additional large CoperionZSK twin-screw extruder has also recently been commissioned, with exceptional extrusion output.

    Safripol&#x2019;s Sasolburg plant anchors Africa&#x2019;s polymer future

    These strategic investments have elevated the site’s output, resilience, and sustainability profile, aligning with global benchmarks for performance.
    Safripol produces extensive amounts of its Safrene® HDPE and Safron® PP. The site achieves first-quartile global uptime and safety performance, with minimal production interruptions and workplace incidents – an impressive feat amid increasing infrastructure constraints. This success is largely a result of the commitment of the KAP group’s Safripol production operations team, whose expertise, discipline and innovation continue to drive reliable, world-class manufacturing.

    The technical upgrades will enhance the plant's ability to meet the demands of high-value sectors, such as pressure pipe and larger part blow moulding, which are integral to supporting governmental infrastructure projects and the country's sustainability initiatives.

    www.safripol.com
    www.kap.co.za

    Safripol
    Safripol focuses on producing high-quality polymers for use in a variety of different sectors, including the infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, packaging, manufacturing, and medical sectors.
