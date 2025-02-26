Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingYOUKNOW TechnologiesAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHook, Line & SinkerMediaHeads 360DentsuPublicis Groupe AfricaBizcommunity.comProvantageThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBrandfundiOnPoint PRVicinity MediaBrand Influence AgencyAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Exclusive: After a decade of magic and success, M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa part ways

    4 Mar 2025
    4 Mar 2025
    Integrated creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa have enjoyed a successful, multi-award-winning partnership for a decade, marking an era where both businesses have grown remarkably. Nando’s has decided to consolidate its marketing efforts and has invited M&C Saatchi Abel to be a part of this process, however, M&C Saatchi Abel founder Mike Abel says the agency feels the time is right to reflect on the incredible shared success and part ways.
    M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa are to part ways. M&C Saatchi Abel founder Mike Abel reflects reflects on their incredible shared success (Image supplied)
    M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa are to part ways. M&C Saatchi Abel founder Mike Abel reflects reflects on their incredible shared success (Image supplied)

    “M&C Saatchi Abel has been Nando’s above-the-line agency for a decade, and the businesses respect and know each other well,” says Abel.

    “We have been on an incredible journey together since Nando’s first entrusted us with the account. Our collaboration has been nothing short of remarkable.”

    Work that moves people and business

    During the 10 years, work produced on the account included winning consecutive Loerie Grand Prix awards for Afrotising and Right My Name.

    The partnership delivered Nando’s first Apex and its first Effies for effectiveness, followed by more Effies since then. The relationship also saw the launch of Nando’s successful and impactful affordability platform Just Nje.

    “Our partnership with M&C Saatchi Abel has delivered work that not only moves people, but the business needle too,” says Jessica Wheeler, marketing director: South Africa at Nando’s.

    “We have shared an amazing journey as creative partners, and their growth over the last few years bears testament to an ethos that I’m confident will continue to serve them well.”

    Work that resonates

    M&C Saatchi Abel chief creative officer, Neo Mashigo says, “We are incredibly proud of the partnership and the road we have travelled with Nando’s. Our creative work has won accolades, but more importantly, has resonated deeply with customers. The brand is desired.”

    Mashigo says that when the partnership ends in May, the team currently working on Nando’s will immediately be absorbed into existing accounts across the agency, which is enjoying rapid growth across the continent.

    “The creativity of these wonderfully talented people who have contributed to Nando’s success will enrich our other clients,” says Mashigo.

    Abel adds: “We are grateful for the trust Nando’s has shown in our business and the magic we have shared. We wish Nando’s continued success.”

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Mike Abel, Nando's, M&C Saatchi Abel, Apex, Neo Mashigo, Jessica Wheeler, agency relationship, Effies
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz