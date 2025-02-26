Exclusive: After a decade of magic and success, M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa part ways

Integrated creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa have enjoyed a successful, multi-award-winning partnership for a decade, marking an era where both businesses have grown remarkably. Nando’s has decided to consolidate its marketing efforts and has invited M&C Saatchi Abel to be a part of this process, however, M&C Saatchi Abel founder Mike Abel says the agency feels the time is right to reflect on the incredible shared success and part ways.

M&C Saatchi Abel and Nando’s South Africa are to part ways. M&C Saatchi Abel founder Mike Abel reflects reflects on their incredible shared success (Image supplied)

“M&C Saatchi Abel has been Nando’s above-the-line agency for a decade, and the businesses respect and know each other well,” says Abel.

“We have been on an incredible journey together since Nando’s first entrusted us with the account. Our collaboration has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Work that moves people and business

During the 10 years, work produced on the account included winning consecutive Loerie Grand Prix awards for Afrotising and Right My Name.

The partnership delivered Nando’s first Apex and its first Effies for effectiveness, followed by more Effies since then. The relationship also saw the launch of Nando’s successful and impactful affordability platform Just Nje.

“Our partnership with M&C Saatchi Abel has delivered work that not only moves people, but the business needle too,” says Jessica Wheeler, marketing director: South Africa at Nando’s.

“We have shared an amazing journey as creative partners, and their growth over the last few years bears testament to an ethos that I’m confident will continue to serve them well.”

Work that resonates

M&C Saatchi Abel chief creative officer, Neo Mashigo says, “We are incredibly proud of the partnership and the road we have travelled with Nando’s. Our creative work has won accolades, but more importantly, has resonated deeply with customers. The brand is desired.”

Mashigo says that when the partnership ends in May, the team currently working on Nando’s will immediately be absorbed into existing accounts across the agency, which is enjoying rapid growth across the continent.

“The creativity of these wonderfully talented people who have contributed to Nando’s success will enrich our other clients,” says Mashigo.

Abel adds: “We are grateful for the trust Nando’s has shown in our business and the magic we have shared. We wish Nando’s continued success.”