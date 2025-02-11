Lobengula powers Effie Awards South Africa to greater industry impact

The 2024 Effie Awards South Africa campaign set out with a critical challenge: to reignite industry participation, elevate awareness, and position the Effies as the premier recognition of marketing effectiveness. Tasked with delivering a campaign that would drive meaningful results, Lobengula Advertising developed a pro bono creative strategy that not only met but exceeded expectations – surpassing the 15% growth target, with 78 entries received.

Turning a challenge into an opportunity

With entry numbers stagnant in previous years, the task for 2024 was clear: how do you make an award known for its rigorous standards the one that marketers and agencies aspire to win?

Lobengula Advertising approached this by applying a structured strategic framework to the campaign:

Objective: Drive a 15% increase in entries and elevate the Effies as the premier marketing effectiveness award.

Drive a 15% increase in entries and elevate the Effies as the premier marketing effectiveness award. Challenge: The Effies’ prestige makes them highly desirable, but also daunting – many marketers and agencies shy away from entering due to the perceived difficulty of winning.

The Effies’ prestige makes them highly desirable, but also daunting – many marketers and agencies shy away from entering due to the perceived difficulty of winning. Insight: When something feels unattainable, people often desire it even more. The harder the challenge, the greater the perceived value of achieving it.

When something feels unattainable, people often desire it even more. The harder the challenge, the greater the perceived value of achieving it. Strategic idea: Position the Effies as the ultimate validation of marketing impact, where winners don’t just receive an award – they prove their work delivers real business results.

Lobengula brought this thinking to life through the big idea: 'Some Things You Can’t Fake'. The campaign played to the unique credibility of the Effies, where winning isn’t about perception, but proven effectiveness. Unlike other awards, where creativity is subjective, Effie winners have the results to back it up.

Delivering Measurable Impact

The 2024 campaign successfully lifted participation, heightened engagement, and reinforced the Effies’ credibility as the industry’s definitive effectiveness award:

Surpassed the 15% growth target, with 78 entries received.



Increased engagement from agencies and marketers, reaffirming the awards’ prestige.



Broadened participation in the judging process, strengthening industry involvement.

"Lobengula’s campaign was instrumental in elevating the Effie Awards South Africa," says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA. "Their insight-driven approach helped drive higher entry numbers, increased engagement from key industry players, and reinforced the Effies’ role as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness. Their ability to interpret the brief and execute it with precision was invaluable."

Looking ahead: 2025 to build on a successful campaign

Following the success of the 2024 campaign, Lobengula Advertising will once again lead the creative execution for Effie South Africa in 2025.

While continuing to build on the 'Some Things You Can’t Fake' positioning, the 2025 campaign will shift focus towards reinforcing the return on investment (ROI) for agencies and brands entering the Effies. With a stretch target of 100 entries, the campaign will highlight the strategic value of winning an Effie – positioning it as the award that offers the strongest business case for industry recognition.

With marketing budgets under increasing scrutiny, the Effies will be presented as the best investment for agencies and marketers, validating their work through measurable impact rather than subjective opinion.

A Testament to Strategic and Creative Excellence

Lobengula Advertising’s ability to translate strategic objectives into impactful creative showcases a deep understanding of marketing effectiveness. Their commitment to delivering against a rigorous brief with precision and insight is a testament to their dedication to meaningful industry impact.

"This campaign wasn’t just about driving entries – it was about reinforcing the Effies as the industry’s gold standard for effectiveness," adds Brenda Khumalo, founder and managing director of Lobengula Advertising. "The Effies celebrate work that delivers real business results, and we’re proud to continue crafting campaigns that reflect that standard."

With momentum on their side, the 2025 Effie Awards South Africa campaign aims to raise the bar even higher – continuing to build an awards programme that celebrates the very best in marketing effectiveness.

View the 2024 Effie Awards South Africa magazine here to get a more detailed look at the 2024 Effie Awards Programme.

