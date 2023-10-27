The Greenery opens in Polokwane

The Greenery, the much-anticipated convenience shopping centre in Polokwane, Limpopo, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, 26 October 2023, offering an eagerly awaited stylish one-stop shopping experience to the community.

Image supplied

Co-owned and developed by the Moolman Group and Networth Group, the 11,000m2 centre will bring a fresh, upmarket and vibrant neighbourhood shopping experience right to the doorsteps of Polokwane’s residents.

Named in tribute to the old municipal nursery that used to be situated on the site, The Greenery opened with 23 handpicked retailers comprising well-known favourites plus a variety of local stores and speciality services.

The official opening was attended by Executive Mayor of Polokwane, Cllr Makoro Mosema John Mpe, and a full delegation of local municipal role-players. The development came to fruition thanks to the foresight of the local authority, which put out the land for tender to develop, eager to bolster economic growth.

Jannie Moolman, chairman of Moolman Group, says, “Moolman Group is a family business from Polokwane, and this development is a testament to how far we have all come. In partnership with Networth Group, our valued long-term local partners in the project, The Greenery is a true labour of love. We are extremely proud to be able to continue to contribute to this community and the greater area.”

The Greenery benefits from a prime location at the corners of Grobler, Oost and Thabo Mbeki Streets, giving it superb visibility and excellent accessibility for local shoppers, with its proximity to schools, medical and other amenities in the area.

Community convenience

“The Greenery enhances retail choice in Polokwane with daily community convenience in the heart of Polokwane. This thoughtful development will reinvigorate the area and stimulate the local economy. Shoppers can expect to see the latest design specs and finishes from participating retailers,” says Steph Beyers, Moolman Group development director.

The centre is an investment that is designed to benefit its community and its environment. More than 300 locals were employed during the construction and development of The Greenery, and more than a third of the project’s value was spent with local subcontractors.

The centre will be fully operational during loadshedding, and energy efficiency is supported by the exclusive use of LED lighting. Given the water scarcity in the province, The Greenery has made water savings a priority, with measures including metered taps in restrooms and tenant shops.

"This project is proof that public-private participation works. We have a synergy with the Polokwane Municipality and applaud it for taking this approach,” says Joe Mukwevho, joint CEO of Networth Group.

Honouring The Greenery’s roots, the landscapers created a fully indigenous and waterwise planting scheme, which adheres to the water challenges, while offering an abundant and inviting greenery experience.

Retail mix

The architects created a contemporary, timeless design for the centre that allows its tenants to shine. Added to this is a retail tenant mix that is tailored to appeal to local shoppers and meet their daily needs. The Greenery features an impressive line-up of anchor tenants, comprising the latest specification Checkers, Checkers Liquor, Woolworths Food and Woolworths Cellar, Clicks, Meat World, Intercare and West Pack Lifestyle.

In addition, the artfully curated tenant lineup includes Woolworths Edit, Pick n Pay Clothing, Spec-Savers, Petzone, Ackermans, Mr Price, Oasis Water, Repair Desk, Seattle Coffee, Debonairs Pizza, RocoMamas, Mugg & Bean and Crazy Store, as well as a convenient Nando’s drive-through, among others.

A highlight of the centre is its food court piazza, which serves as communal gathering point, complete with thoughtful finishes, from beautiful tiling to atmospheric lighting, that set the stage for the perfect dining ambience.

Gerald Correia of Networth Group is confident that The Greenery sets the standard for convenience on the go.

“The attention to detail, beautiful finishing touches, landscaping, generous parking, and ease of access all add up to an inspiring and enjoyable experience. Every effort has been made to ensure The Greenery becomes the heartbeat of the community we cannot wait to welcome shoppers to experience it for themselves,” says Correia.