Victoria's Secret reshuffles leadership team, names Adam Selman as ECD

On Tuesday, 8 April 2025, Victoria's Secret announced the appointment of Adam Selman to the role of executive creative director, alongside three other key hires at the lingerie giant.

A creative designer known for bold fashion design and brand storytelling, Selman ​most recently served as chief design officer for Savage X Fenty, playing a key role in the launch of the brand’s activewear and loungewear categories.

Selman started his career under designer Zaldy Goco, known for creating Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wings and working with artists like Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, and Britney Spears.

In 2010, he went solo, creating world tours and custom looks for Beyonce, Lorde, Katy Perry, and designed Rihanna’s looks for her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performances.

Selman will take on the new role from 14 April 2025.

In addition to Selman, the company announced the promotion of Anne Stephenson, previously serving as chief merchandising officer for Victoria’s Secret & Co., to the role of president of its Victoria’s Secret brand, a role she will assume on 12 May 2025.

Stephenson has expertise in product strategy, brand development, and merchandising execution across top retail and apparel brands.

Ali Dillion will join the company on 12 May as president of Pink. Dillon is a merchandising and brand executive with more than two decades of experience leading product strategy, merchandising, and brand development for fashion retailers. She was most recently president of Alex Mill.

Finally, Amy Kocourek was appointed president of beauty in March. A career merchant with experience in strategy, product innovation, and business transformation, Kocourek boasts a track record of driving revenue growth and expanding categories. She was most recently chief merchandising officer at Kendra Scott.

CEO Hillary Super believes this team's expertise will fuel innovation and impact. “This is an exceptional team of product and creative leaders whose vision and operational expertise will drive new levels of growth, innovation, and impact for our company,” Super said.

Victoria's Secret's new leadership brings extensive experience.