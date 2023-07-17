Hot 102.7FM raises R27.5m for charity at annual Teddython fundraiser

Johannesburg-based radio station Hot 102.7FM has once again put its growing platform and reach to effective use by raising a whopping R27.5m in cash, goods and services at its Teddython fundraiser, in just 12 and a half hours.

The annual Hot Cares event took place at Papachinos in Broadacres, Johannesburg on 1 November, with Hot 102.7FM broadcasting live from 6am to 6.30pm, and taking pledges throughout the day, as the station’s presenters manned phone lines and took in donations from individuals and companies, all for a good cause.

The initial goal was R20m, with Hot 102.7FM having raised R19.4m in 2023, but such was the response received on the day that that number was surpassed by 5.45pm and an incredible further R7.5m was raised by the time the pledge lines closed at 6.25pm.

“This is such a big day for us and such an important part of what Hot 102.7FM does,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “Playing the best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B music and having the maximum fun possible is pretty cool, but I’ve always maintained that the platform we have is just as important, and this platform allows us to make a material difference to the lives of those around us – in particular, those lives less fortunate than ours.”

Hot Cares is a registered non-profit company, with Public Benefit Organisation (PBO) status, and strives to make a meaningful difference to the lives of those around it. Since Hot 102.7FM went live in 2021, it has dedicated its efforts to providing much-needed assistance to those who find themselves in difficult circumstances, with a focus on four key areas: humanitarian and welfare, medical, educational, and animal welfare.

The money, goods and services raised at Teddython will provide Hot Cares with the means to continue doing the work it does over the next year. That includes a range of sustainable initiatives, from regular programmes to once-off interventions.

For example, Hot Cares runs a weekly soup kitchen for the homeless, helps develop crèches in informal settlements, runs food banks for those in need and have no income to feed their families, assists entrepreneurs and NPO’s who require guidance, resources and awareness of their programs, provides medical assistance, assists with educational bursaries for students and the upliftment of schools, supports various animal shelters, and provides much-needed assistance to individuals who just need a helping hand.

“When we raised over R19m last year, I was blown away and never thought it was possible to top that, but our listeners and incredible partners never stop surprising me with their generosity,” says Madurai. “Let’s not forget just how tough times are, economically. So, to see individuals and corporates reach into their own pockets to this extent, really is incredible and speaks to the type of loyalty and good faith we’ve been able to build with our audience these past three years.”

The Hot Cares department now has a big task on its hands, sifting through the thousands of donations, collecting the money, and planning how best to use it over the coming year – with many of those interventions set to feature on the various Hot Cares segments on air at Hot 102.7FM over the next 12 months.

Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares – making a meaningful difference to the lives of those around us.



