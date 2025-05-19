Newmark expands African safari luxury with 2 new lodges

Continuing its strategic growth across Africa, Newmark Hotels & Reserves has announced the addition of two high-end reserves to its portfolio — Toro River Lodge in South Africa and Thitaka Lodge in Namibia.

Source: Supplied | Thitaka Lodge

Located in prime Big-Five territory along the banks of the Makhutswi River in Limpopo’s Greater Makalali Private Game Reserve, Toro River Lodge is an existing property set to officially re-open under Newmark’s management in the first quarter of 2026. The lodge, currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment, will feature five exclusive keys, including two luxury suites, with a new interior design concept led by specialist curators.

The property will offer a full-board safari experience, inclusive of gourmet meals, local beverages, twice-daily game drives, and guided walks. Unlike conventional safari itineraries, Toro River Lodge promises immersive expeditions beyond main roads, granting guests access to remote bushveld areas rich in wildlife and rare sightings within a registered Protected Area with a strong conservation focus.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Toro River Lodge to our expanding portfolio of exclusive properties in Africa," says Neil Markovitz, founder and CEO at Newmark Hotels & Reserves. “With its unique safari offering, Toro River Lodge will undoubtedly delight visitors with an authentic experience of this special continent while they enjoy the refined luxury and warm hospitality associated with our properties."

Source: Supplied | Thitaka Lodge Resturant

Introducing Thitaka Lodge in Namibia

Thitaka Lodge, on the other hand, is a new build and is currently under development, with an anticipated opening in the first quarter of 2026. This lodge will be situated in the Bwabwata National Park, along the Kwando River, offering guests an experience of Namibia unlike any other.

The broader destination, originally known as the Caprivi Strip, is now referred to as the Zambezi Region and is located in the northeastern corner of the country, bordering Botswana, Angola, and Zambia. It is characterised by a rich water supply and a unique landscape, which is home to a great diversity of wildlife and is a wonderland for the intrepid explorer at heart.

The lodge will be established in proximity to an elephant corridor, where these magnificent creatures move between Botswana and Angola. This exceptional setting will provide guests with memorable wildlife viewing opportunities through twice-daily game drives or boat outings.

Luxury tented camp amenities

A luxury tented camp, marked by a magnificent Baobab tree at its entrance, Thitaka Lodge will comprise three private villas, each with a pool, three bush villas, also with private pools, three family villas, as well as six standard tents, a shared pool, a restaurant and a bar. Bush and boma dinners will feature, and accommodation will be offered on a full-board basis, with local beverages included.

“Thitaka Lodge is a special addition to our portfolio as it marks our entry into Namibia, realising our aim of broadening our footprint in Africa and offering our guests a more diverse array of outstanding safari destinations to explore. I am certain that this exquisite destination, coupled with the experience at this world-class lodge, will captivate our guests and set the scene for lasting memories,” shares Markovitz.