Lucky Masinya: winner of The Taste Master SA 2025

Lucky Mashudu Masinya has been crowned the winner of The Taste Master SA 2025 after competing against 10 contestants over the 11-week period that the competition ran on SABC2.

Lucky Mashudu Masinya, winner of The Taste Master SA 2025. Image supplied

From sleeping under a bridge on Joe Slovo Drive in downtown Johannesburg as a youngster and begging for his next meal, Masinya's story is nothing but inspirational.

Chef Masinya – who currently works as a patisserie lecturer at the Rosebank, Johannesburg campus of Capsicum Culinary Studio – says that his message is one of hope and perseverance.

“I am a Kasi boy who was once homeless and also once lived in a care home and now I have won a national competition that I believe will change my life forever. It is never too late to start over. If I can do it, anyone can do it. Never give up – you never know who is watching!”

Now in its sixth season, The Taste Master SA featured 10 contestants, all of whom faced a diverse set of culinary and baking challenges – both sweet and savoury – under the guidance of lead judge Zola Nene and a raft of rotating guest judges.

Over the 11-week period that the competition ran, participants faced weekly themed tasks designed to push their culinary storytelling, technique and presentation to the edge. This is where Masinya excelled, with dishes that not only combined modern rustic charm with fine-dining finesse but also were visually stunning and flavour-rich.

Masinya’s prizes included R200,000 in cash from Capitec Bank.

“The moment my name was announced as the winner was totally surreal. My heart dropped and then started beating really fast. My right leg was shaking! I have been reliving the moment ever since – it’s one of those moments that I'll forever cherish and hold close,” he says.

“I loved my time on the show – it’s not all the glitz and glam that everybody sees on television but it did stretch my creativity. What also inspired me were my colleagues, my students and my friends who have always believed in me.

“Every dish that I made on the show reminded me of my family and of home. Food, for me, must feel like a hug. Going to restaurants is amazing but there is no food that tastes better than food that is cooked at home. So I made a creamy chicken pasta, roasted lamb and stuffed chicken and, on the sweet side, macarons, tiramisu and churros with caramel ganache.”

After leaving school, Masinya received a scholarship that enabled him to complete a diploma in patisserie and almost 10 years ago was given the opportunity to do an incredible work experience programme in London that included working with the best at the Ritz, Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and Pretty Sweet and where he met celebrities such as Drake and Rihanna.

Now he’s passing on his knowledge to future chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio.

His ultimate dream is to open a dessert bar in Johannesburg, using both the show and his experience as a platform to launch his culinary ambitions.

“I've always wanted to open and run a dessert bar in Johannesburg like Janice Wong did in with her 2am: dessert bar in Singapore. South Africa is big on food but we are not big when it comes to pastry, chocolates and desserts. So I'm busy steering the life of Lucky in that direction,” says Masinya.