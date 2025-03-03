SABC: No plan to discontinue Afrikaans news - “It was a scheduling error”

Following the non-broadcast of the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Afrikaans television news bulletin this past weekend, the corporation has stated that this was a scheduling issue and that the Afrikaans news bulletin has not been cancelled.

“We acknowledge the deep concern this weekend’s error has caused, particularly within Afrikaans-speaking communities.

“We extend our sincere and heartfelt apology to the South African public, and especially to those who felt aggrieved by this disruption,” says the public broadcaster.

“We acknowledge that the bulletin did not air in its regular time slot on Saturday and Sunday, and we confirm that this was a scheduling error. This should not have happened,” it continues.

“As management, we are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves, and consequence management processes are currently underway to address the internal oversight that led to this unfortunate incident,” it adds.

No plan to discontinue Afrikaans news

The statement goes on to assure the public and our stakeholders that there is no plan or decision to discontinue or deprioritise Afrikaans news.

“The Afrikaans television news bulletin continues to air as scheduled from Monday to Friday, and the weekend bulletin will also continue in its regular time slot going forward.”

Furthermore, the statement says, “Afrikaans remains an important part of our public broadcasting mandate, just as all South African languages are. “The SABC is committed to providing equitable access to news and information in all official languages.

“The SABC is actively working on a broader content and scheduling strategy aimed at strengthening our language offering, including Afrikaans.

“This process is part of our new financial year’s content strategy and will be communicated more fully in due course."

The statement reiterated:

Afrikaans news has not been discontinued. Afrikaans News currently broadcasts at 8:30 pm Mondays - Fridays on S3.

Weekend Afrikaans bulletins will continue in their current time slot, 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays on SABC 2 .



. The SABC remains committed to all languages as part of its constitutional and public service mandate.

“We appreciate the continued engagement from the public, civil society organisations, and political parties, and we remain open to further dialogue in the spirit of transparency and inclusivity,” ends the statement.