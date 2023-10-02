Retail ESG
    Clover continues partnership with PinkDrive for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    Clover is continuing its partnership with PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a health campaign that's held every October. This partnership reflects Clover’s commitment to supporting vital social causes and promoting health and wellness across the country.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In October, Clover will once again "Go Pink", marking its ongoing dedication to breast cancer awareness. For every Pink Clover product sold, 20 cents will be donated to PinkDrive, an organisation providing essential cancer screening services, particularly in underserved communities.

    “At Clover, we believe in the power of community and supporting the causes that matter most,” says Jani Menikou, business unit head of Dairy at Clover.

    “By partnering with PinkDrive, we’re ensuring that more women across South Africa have access to life-saving early detection screenings, a critical step in the fight against breast cancer.”

    Expanding the PinkDrive campaign

    This year, Clover is expanding its range of participating products in the PinkDrive campaign, aiming to surpass last year’s donation of R400,000 to breast cancer initiatives.

    By offering more opportunities for consumers to contribute, Clover hopes to make an even greater impact.

    “We’re excited to see the growth of this initiative and the difference it’s making. It’s not just about awareness, but action. Every Pink Clover product purchased directly funds PinkDrive’s mobile units, bringing cancer screenings to those who need it most,” adds Menikou.

    Breast cancer affects countless lives, but early detection improves outcomes dramatically. PinkDrive’s mobile screening units, supported by Clover’s campaign, play a critical role in making screenings accessible, especially in underserved areas.

    The message is simple: When it comes to cancer, the earlier the detection, the better the news. Early screenings can mean the difference between a life-changing diagnosis or a life full of opportunities.

    Clover encourages consumers to purchase Pink Clover products throughout October and be part of this life-saving initiative. Every purchase makes a direct contribution to providing cancer screening services for women in underserved communities.

    Get involved at https://www.clover.co.za/pink-drive/

