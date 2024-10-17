Marketing & Media ESG
    Clover and Primedia Cares partner to raise funds for breast cancer

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    17 Oct 2024
    17 Oct 2024
    This October, Clover, in partnership with PinkDrive, Primedia Cares and media partner 947, proudly introduced a unique initiative aimed at raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In a bold move, millions of eye-catching PINK creams, yoghurt and milk cartons are being distributed across major retail outlets, all in support of the vital work undertaken by PINKDRIVE.
    Throughout the month, 20c from every Clover pink product sold will be directed towards funding PINKDRIVE's mission of enhancing health education and facilitating breast cancer screenings. This collaboration is driving a crucial message: EARLY DETECTION IS ESSENTIAL in the battle against breast cancer.

    Clover, Primedia Cares, and 947 invite all customers and listeners to join in a heartfelt tribute to those who have courageously faced cancer. Through poignant storytelling and shared memories, 947 is giving air to these honourable Stories of The Brave. This initiative aims to foster a supportive environment for all affected.

    “Clover is deeply committed to uplifting our communities, and this initiative exemplifies our dedication to promoting health and wellness,” said Jani Menikou, business unit head of dairy at Clover SA. “By partnering with 947 and Primedia Cares, we hope to raise vital funds for breast cancer screening and care, while also encouraging conversations about early detection and the support needed for those impacted - because everything we do is made with love for the ones you love.”

    Hennie Myburgh, 947 station manager, added, “Together, we can turn our voices into a powerful force for change, reminding everyone that hope and support are always within reach.”

    Keep an eye out for the special pink Clover milks, cream and yoghurt available at local retailers until 31 October 2024 and listen to 947 at 9.45am weekdays, for Stories of the Brave. Join us in raising awareness, celebrating survivors, and honouring the memories of those we’ve lost. Together, we can effect change.

    For more information about PINKDRIVE and ways to contribute, visit https://pinkdrive.org. Stay updated on the campaign by following Clover on https://www.instagram.com/cloverwaybetter/ and https://www.facebook.com/Clover.WayBetter and by tuning into 947 throughout the month of
    October.

    Let’s unite this October, raise our glasses of pink milk, and illuminate the path of breast cancer awareness.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
