Groundbreaking partnership set to professionalise South Africa’s retail sector

In a historic development for South Africa’s retail industry, the Retail Institute of South Africa (RISA) aims to collaborate with various industry partners to professionalise the retail sector. RISA is positioning itself as the professional body responsible for elevating the sector, ensuring retail becomes a career of choice rather than a fallback option for job seekers.

Retail, the second-largest employer in the country, plays a crucial role in the economy. However, until now, it has lacked the professionalised structure and recognition that other industries enjoy. This partnership promises to change that by creating a clear framework for professional designations, competency-based training with micro-credentials and continuous professional development for retail employees across the country.

Nazim Cassim, the founding member of RISA, who has passionately worked on the professionalisation framework over the past four years, expressed his enthusiasm: “This is a game changer for the retail industry in South Africa. For most, retail has always been a fallback career, me included. RISA aims to position a career in retail as a profession, with structured pathways for growth, skills development, and recognition.” With over 34 years of retail experience, formally serving at board level at Massmart, currently CEO of QVWi Retail MEA a Skyworth Company, Cassim also holds a seat on the University of Johannesburg’s Curriculum Advisory Board and has been a relentless advocate for professionalising the sector in many keynote addresses.

The W&RSETA has sponsored phase 1 of the initiative and Tom Mkwanazi, CEO of W&R SETA, emphasised the broader impact of this initiative: “This sponsorship will empower RISA and individuals within the sector by creating recognised professional designations. By investing in our retail workforce, we are not only strengthening the industry but also aligning ourselves with international standards seen in top retail markets like the United States, Germany, Japan, and the UK.”

Driving professionalism and growth

The establishment of RISA comes at a time when the retail sector is facing challenges From evolving consumer behaviour, digital transformation, and economic pressures. The professionalisation of the sector through RISA will provide retail workers with clear career paths and recognised qualifications, making retail a more attractive option for young talent. One of the primary objectives of RISA is to shift the perception of retail from a “fallback career” to a sector where individuals can build long-lasting, rewarding professions. By offering designations such as Certifed Retail Sales Associate (CRSA) and Strategic Retail Specialist (SRS), all the way up to Certifed Retail Director (CRD), RISA will bring the industry in line with professional standards seen in global retail powerhouses and in line with other professions.

Learning from global retail leaders

The professionalisation of the retail sector through RISA draws inspiration from the success of retail sectors in countries like the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. These countries have long integrated formal education and professional pathways into their retail industries, resulting in more structured, efficient, and competitive markets. In comparison, South Africa’s retail industry has lagged, with limited formal training and recognition systems.

Cassim believes that professionalising South Africa’s retail sector will help close this gap: “We are learning from the best in the world, but we are also adapting these global standards to meet the unique needs of South Africa. Our goal is to ensure that every retail professional in South Africa has access to the tools, education, and recognition they need to succeed in this evolving landscape.”

Benefits to the retail market

The benefits of this partnership will be felt across the industry. Retail professionals will have access to structured career development, while businesses will be able to rely on a more skilled and knowledgeable workforce, and academic providers will draw school leavers into the retail career. This transformation will also help to bridge the gap between the formal and informal retail sectors, fostering growth and improving standards across the board.

Ultimately, this partnership marks a turning point for South Africa’s retail industry, laying the foundation for sustainable growth, enhanced skills development, and greater competitiveness on both local and international stages. This groundbreaking initiative promises to elevate the retail sector, attracting new talent and reshaping its future in South Africa.

RISA is a member-based, non-profit organisation which provides its members with access to educational resources, peer-to-peer connectivity, mentorship and more RISA also invites other industry stakeholders to reach out to discuss collaboration around achieving the shared objectives. The W&R Seta will hold a seat on the RISA board with other industry stakeholders joining the RISA board.

RISA will allow members to join a basic non accredited membership and receive industry information and further industry developments, with higher member tiers being offered at a later stage with accreditations.

