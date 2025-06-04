ESG Environment & Natural Resources
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

TrialoguePropelair SAAir Products South AfricaScholars FilmWWF South AfricaProvantageCOHSASAMultiChoiceBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants

    Zimbabwe has issued permits to cull at least 50 elephants on a reserve where there are three times more elephants than the habitat can sustain, wildlife authorities said on Tuesday, 3 June.
    By Nelson Banya and Alessandro Parodi
    4 Jun 2025
    4 Jun 2025
    A group of elephants walk near a solar panel at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, 23 October 2019. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo
    A group of elephants walk near a solar panel at a watering hole inside Hwange National Park, in Zimbabwe, 23 October 2019. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

    The Save Valley Conservancy in southern Zimbabwe is home to roughly 2,550 elephants, whereas it has a "carrying capacity" of 800 elephants, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said in a statement.

    The conservancy already moved 200 elephants to other reserves over the past five years to try to manage its elephant population.

    Meat from the cull will be distributed to local people to eat, while the ivory from the killed animals will be handed over to the parks authority.

    Zimbabwe is home to one of the largest elephant populations worldwide, and climate change has worsened human-wildlife conflict as elephants encroach on areas where people live in search of food and water.

    The Southern African country authorised another cull last year of about 200 elephants, the first since 1988. At the time authorities said they would distribute meat from the cull to communities affected by a severe regional drought, shortly after Namibia said it would do the same.

    Read more: elephant culling, elephant conservation, culling
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya and Alessandro Parodi

    Reporting by Nelson Banya and Alessandro Parodi; editing by Alexander Winning, William Maclean
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz