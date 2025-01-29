Have your say on draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy

Public comments are sought on the draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy in South Africa.

Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion Travers George, has called on the public to comment on the draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy in South Africa.

“The draft strategy provides a high-level vision and strategic objectives at national level for the management and long-term conservation of elephants as a meta-population in South Africa, while contributing to the well-being of people,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Monday, 27 January 2025.

The Minister published the notice for the draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy in South Africa (The Draft Strategy) in the Government Gazette No. 52004 Notice No. 5787.

The draft strategy provides a strategic framework for planning and decision-making around living landscapes with elephants.

“As such, this draft strategy should guide development, revision and implementation of mechanisms and tools, such as the Elephant Norms and Standards, the National Elephant Research Strategy, the Non-Detrimental Finding for Elephants, the Elephant Red-list Assessment, reserve-level Elephant Management Plans, National Elephant Meta-Population Plan, and engagements regarding elephants in relevant consultative fora,” the department said.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments on the draft strategy, within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice in the Government Gazette or in the newspaper, whichever date is the last date, to any of the following addresses:

By post to:

The Director-General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

Attention: Ms Humbulani Mafumo

Private Bag X447

Pretoria

0001

By hand at: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

By email: az.vog.effd@tnemeganaMnoitavresnoC

Electronic copies of the draft Strategy can be downloaded here.

Any enquiries in connection with the notice can be directed to Ms Amanda Magubane on +27 (0)12 399 8809, or via email: az.vog.effd@enabugaMA.