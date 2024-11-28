ESG Environment & Natural Resources
    Have your say on the draft Biodiversity Management Plan

    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dion George, has published the draft Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) for Pelargonium Sidoides in South Africa in the Government Gazette No. 51662 Notice No. 5592 for public comment.
    Image source: Aleksandr Khakimullin –
    Image source: Aleksandr Khakimullin – 123RF.com

    The draft BMP was published in terms of sections 43(1)(b), 43(3), 99 and 100 of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004) (NEM: BA).

    It aims to ensure that all sub-populations of Pelargonium Sidoides continue to persist in nature across its extent of occurrence in South Africa through effective conservation management and sustainable consumptive utilisation for both traditional and commercial purposes with equitable benefits accruing to rightful beneficiaries.

    “The draft BMP for the Pelargonium Sidoides will replace the BMP for the period 2011 – 2020 published in Government Notice No. 433, Government Gazette No. 36411 on 26 April 2013.

    “This BMP is focused on ensuring the long-term survival of Pelargonium Sidoides in the wild, whilst ensuring that the livelihoods of stakeholders are respected.

    “In terms of section 43(2) and 43(3)(c) of NEM: BA, the Minister intends to assign the responsibility for the implementation of the draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides to Pelargonium Sidoides Working Group which is already established through the first iteration of the BMP for this purpose,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Thursday.

    Members of the public are invited to submit written comments on the draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides, within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice in the Government Gazette or in the newspaper, whichever date is the last date, to any of the following addresses:

    By post to:

    The Director General: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment
    Attention: Ms Humbulani Mafumo
    Private Bag X447
    Pretoria
    0001

    By hand at Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083.
    By email to az.vog.effd@tnemeganaMnoitavresnoC

    Enquires can be directed to Mashudu Mahada at az.vog.effd@adahamm or +27 (0)12 399 9586.

    Electronic copies of the draft BMP for Pelargonium Sidoides can be downloaded at .

    Comments received after the closing date may be disregarded.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
