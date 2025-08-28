The missing link in SA’s climate agenda: Food loss and waste

As South Africa prepares its next Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for submission to the United Nations under the Paris Agreement, a significant oversight in the Draft Second NDC has sparked concern within the environmental and food security community.

Despite its profound impact on greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity loss, and resource depletion, Food Loss and Waste (FLW) is not specifically addressed in this crucial national climate document.

This omission represents more than just a critical gap; a missed opportunity to leverage a powerful, proven solution that simultaneously addresses South Africa's climate crisis and its pervasive food insecurity.

Annually, over 10 million tonnes of food are lost or wasted across South Africa’s food system, a staggering figure that begins at the earliest stages of production, from farms and manufacturers.

This pre-consumer waste, often due to aesthetic standards or logistical challenges, contributes directly to climate change through the energy and resources expended in its creation, and the potent methane emissions generated when it decomposes in landfills.

Yet, the solution already exists. FoodForward SA (FFSA), the largest food recovery organisation in Africa, has demonstrated the tangible impact of recovering surplus food before it reaches landfills.

Through its innovative food banking model, FoodForward SA has saved approximately 113,152 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the past year alone. By timeously recovering and redistributing this edible, nutritious surplus food to food insecure communities, while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Given the escalating impacts of climate change, rising food insecurity, severe malnutrition, and high unemployment, we call on the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to be more ambitious by setting clear, measurable targets to significantly reduce food loss and waste, and to include these in South Africa’s next Nationally Determined Contributions submission,” says Andy Du Plessis, managing director at FoodForward SA. “Globally, food waste accounts for 8–10% of all greenhouse gas emissions and around 12% of methane emissions. At the same time, we have a vital opportunity to recover and redistribute safe, edible food to address hunger and malnutrition, instead of allowing it to end up in landfills. Minister George, we urge you to do the right thing.”

Including FLW into the NDCs presents a powerful "triple policy opportunity" for the nation, an opportunity that South Africa cannot afford to overlook:

Accelerated methane emissions mitigation: By explicitly targeting FLW, South Africa can set ambitious goals to divert organic waste from landfills, directly reducing methane emissions and making a significant contribution to its climate targets.

Strengthened and resilient food systems: A national focus on FLW encourages efficiency and innovation across the entire food supply chain, from farm to consumer, fostering more sustainable and robust food systems that are better equipped to handle future shocks.

Enhanced food security and nutrition: By prioritising the recovery and redistribution of edible surplus food, the NDC can directly support efforts to combat South Africa's severe hunger crisis, ensuring that valuable resources feed people rather than landfills.



Your voice is vital

The Draft Second NDC is open for public comment until 29 August 2025. South Africans are urged to make their voices heard by submitting comments to Mr Mkhuthazi Steleki at az.vog.effd@ikeletSM or Ms Mutshidzi Ndiitwani at az.vog.effd@inawtiidnM before the 29 August 2025 deadline.

Together, we can ensure that tackling Food Loss and Waste becomes a central part of South Africa’s contribution to the global fight against climate change.



