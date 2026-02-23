South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedDomains.co.zaSME South AfricaEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    New delivery app SendMePls opens earning doors in townships

    A new South African on-demand delivery and personal shopping platform has entered the market with a township-first strategy and a focus on income generation.
    23 Feb 2026
    23 Feb 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: SendMePls

    SendMePls, currently in proof-of-concept phase, is preparing to roll out a public beta across Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with 2,000 promotional trips planned for March.

    The launch comes as South Africa’s official unemployment rate stood at 42.6% in Q3 2025, despite recent claims that joblessness is easing. SendMePls aims to lower the barrier to earning by allowing bicycle riders, scooter drivers and car owners to sign up as “Runners” and Personal Shoppers.

    SendMePls, currently in proof-of-concept phase, is preparing for a public beta launch across Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in March, with 2,000 promotional trips planned.

    The platform allows users to book rides, send parcels, run multi-stop errands, purchase essentials and appliances, and request personal shopping across multiple stores in one trip. Unlike traditional delivery apps tied to specific retailers, SendMePls allows users to shop anywhere, provided items can legally be bought and delivered.

    Founder Florence Maziko says the business was built to address both convenience and unemployment.

    South Africa’s official unemployment rate stood at 42.6% in the third quarter of 2025, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing new entrants to the gig economy.

    SendMePls enables individuals to earn as “Runners” using bicycles, scooters or cars, lowering barriers to entry. The company says participants can earn up to R8,000 per month, depending on activity levels.

    The app includes real-time tracking, a PIN-based delivery confirmation system and flexible delivery options, including standard, express and scheduled services.

    The beta rollout will include 1,200 promotional trips in Gauteng, 500 in the Western Cape and 300 in KwaZulu-Natal. Targeted areas include Soweto, Tembisa, Katlehong, Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Kagiso, Mohlakeng, Toekomrus, Sebokeng, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Langa, alongside surrounding suburban regions.

    The company says it plans to expand nationally following the beta phase.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz