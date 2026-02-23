New delivery app SendMePls opens earning doors in townships

A new South African on-demand delivery and personal shopping platform has entered the market with a township-first strategy and a focus on income generation.

SendMePls, currently in proof-of-concept phase, is preparing to roll out a public beta across Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with 2,000 promotional trips planned for March.

The launch comes as South Africa’s official unemployment rate stood at 42.6% in Q3 2025, despite recent claims that joblessness is easing. SendMePls aims to lower the barrier to earning by allowing bicycle riders, scooter drivers and car owners to sign up as “Runners” and Personal Shoppers.

The platform allows users to book rides, send parcels, run multi-stop errands, purchase essentials and appliances, and request personal shopping across multiple stores in one trip. Unlike traditional delivery apps tied to specific retailers, SendMePls allows users to shop anywhere, provided items can legally be bought and delivered.

Founder Florence Maziko says the business was built to address both convenience and unemployment.

SendMePls enables individuals to earn as “Runners” using bicycles, scooters or cars, lowering barriers to entry. The company says participants can earn up to R8,000 per month, depending on activity levels.

The app includes real-time tracking, a PIN-based delivery confirmation system and flexible delivery options, including standard, express and scheduled services.

The beta rollout will include 1,200 promotional trips in Gauteng, 500 in the Western Cape and 300 in KwaZulu-Natal. Targeted areas include Soweto, Tembisa, Katlehong, Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Kagiso, Mohlakeng, Toekomrus, Sebokeng, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Langa, alongside surrounding suburban regions.

The company says it plans to expand nationally following the beta phase.