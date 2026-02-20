South Africa
    Manamela appoints administrator to stabilise College of Cape Town

    Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has appointed Dr Robert Nkuna as administrator of the College of Cape Town following findings of serious governance and financial failures at the institution.
    20 Feb 2026
    The appointment, made in terms of Section 46 of the Continuing Education and Training Act, 2006, takes effect from the date of publication in the Government Gazette. It is timebound for a period not exceeding two years, or until a duly constituted council is established.

    Nkuna will assume the governance functions of the College Council and is tasked with stabilising the institution, safeguarding students, protecting teaching and learning, and restoring lawful governance.

    Nkuna’s appointment follows the Minister’s consideration of the final report of the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team (SGST), which was appointed to assess the affairs of the college.

    After affording the College Council an opportunity to review the report and submit written representations, the Minister accepted the findings and recommendations of the SGST.

    The SGST report identified serious and sustained governance failures, weaknesses in oversight, compromised human resource practices, and risks to teaching and learning.

    “It further identifies evidence of financial and other forms of maladministration of a serious nature, resulting in the effective undermining of the College’s governance structures. These findings require decisive corrective action,” the department said in a statement.

    According to the department, the intervention is necessary to stabilise governance and management; ensure compliance with court orders and statutory prescripts; implement key recommendations arising from oversight and audit processes; and safeguard teaching, learning, and student well-being.

    The Minister described the move as corrective and restorative in nature, undertaken in the best interests of students, staff, and the broader public.

    “The Minister emphasises that this intervention is corrective and restorative in nature, undertaken in the best interests of students, staff, and the broader public. The Minister thanks the members of the Stabilisation and Governance Support Team for the professional, participatory, and evidence-based manner in which they conducted their work,” the department said.

    The department will continue to monitor the implementation of the intervention as the stabilisation process unfolds.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
