Alien vegetation and migratory birds: The overlooked environmental impact

Considering how the extent of potential devastation due to global warming is unclear, South Africans need to counter this devastation not just by insisting on the reduction of emissions, but also by extensive environmental activism.

This activism needs to be driven by the concern for the reality that environmental resources are symbiotically relied on by individuals, business and natural heritage. Furthermore, the fact that ‘ecosystem services’ are relied on for manufacturing, retail, medical and pharmaceutical markets needs to be a robust motivating factor for activism.

Impact of alien vegetation

Situations relating to invasive alien vegetation and migratory birds are highly important examples of issues that warrant concern. Regarding these situations, environmental activists need to work in conjunction with earth science academics to lobby government and big business for the sake of them using their capacity to counter the problems these issues present.

Alien vegetation has shown itself to be catastrophic; it overruns and swamps natural vegetation needed for functional ecosystems, replacing them with exotic monoculture.

It is detrimental to agricultural grazing and agricultural crops. It is responsible for catastrophic fires and consumes excess water. Water is the life’s blood of business, society and the environment.

Makhanda-based independent professional conductor of environmental impact assessments in the Eastern Cape, Dr Robert Gess, has become particularly aware of the mass spread of hazardous invasive species such as acacia, blue gum trees and Hakea sericea. Although the problem of such invasions is not confined to the Eastern Cape, this is of great concern as the province is a highly impoverished area.

Environmental ramifications

A classic example of invaders being harmful to ecosystems is their effect on birds. The extent of which bird habitat is reduced by them is highly significant, this scenario is aggravated by birds being attracted to their fruits and therefore distributing them. Adrian Craig, emeritus professor of zoology and researcher for Rhodes University says, “Alien vegetation is one of the major causes of bird habitat loss in South Africa.”

The situation of mass water consumption by invaders being a threat industrially, commercially and economically is seen in the concern South African Breweries (SAB) expressed about this problem in its article SAB tackles alien vegetation as part of its efforts to conserve water (published 22 March 2024) - which is cause for great alarm.

According to the quoted research, South Africa has half the average global rainfall and is expected to have a water deficit of 17% by 2030. Moreover, the article claims that in Outeniqua near George, the reduction of water run-off is expected to amount to 45% and invaders are expected to consume 60% of available water during dry seasons.

If SAB is concerned about invasions, other industries such as hospitality, health and catering have reason for great concern. Not to mention how water shortages could devastate us as a society.

Combatting invasive species

Working for Water, the government institution responsible for countering invaders, is under-resourced, and an enterprise-based mechanism is needed to supplement it. Environmental activists and earth sciences academics need to unite in lobbying big business for the acquisition of capital for an enterprise startup. It is largely pine trees that are used by the forestry industry instead of other invaders. This enterprise would target harmful alien invaders for production and distribution of wood/paper. In a country of mass unemployment, such startups are needed for livelihoods.

Mass resources and equipment would be needed for this startup, which would be acquired by capital from major corporations. Such capital provision would need to be ongoing for sustainability, as transportation of wood from remote places/hill tops would be a costly exercise. Ideally government would be a partner in this.

What would sustain the effectiveness of this startup is the motivation for lucrative prospects. Gess says, “The benefits would be multifaceted creating a sustainable economy.”

Migration monitoring

There is surprisingly little consideration for the realities faced by migratory birds. These birds link ecosystems internationally, although very little is known regarding the intricacies of this ecological phenomena. Considering the broad symbiotic scenario of ecosystem services - as they link ecosystems, they also link economies.

To ensure the healthy linking of international ecologies, activists and academics need to join forces in campaigning for the monitoring of these bird populations in an international partnership.

Microchips attached to migratory birds have been used by ornithologists to track and monitor the movements of migratory birds, but not to monitor their population increase or decrease and the related causes or situations. These tracking devices being used for this purpose hold great advantageous potential.

Craig says, “Ecologies specifically related to migratory birds are surprisingly understudied. Rectification of this would very much be in the interest of ornithological science and beyond.”

The study of such ecologies internationally linked by migratory birds would make for a staggering opportunistic niche for a new generation of ornithologists; a niche that would be beneficial to the broadness of ecological science.

The interconnected phenomena of migratory birds and alien vegetation warrants enthusiasm for a new generation of activism. This enthusiasm is crucial for South African business, individuals and natural heritage.