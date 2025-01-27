Adopt-a-School Foundation and its partners celebrate excellent matric result from adopted schools

The Matric Class of 2024 excelled and there was national delight when the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, announced a record-breaking best ever democratic era national pass rate of 87.3%, up from 82.9% in 2023 - an impressive 4.4% improvement.

Indiphile Mhkanya with his mother Nomalinge Makubalo and deputy principle Mr Benjamin Metsoamere

Funders of high achieving North West and Mpumalanga schools beamed with pride upon hearing the matric results of their adopted schools, as all of them managed to keep up with or surpass the national figures.

Merafe Resources and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) play an important role in supporting under-resourced schools, contributing significantly to the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s Whole School Development (WSD) model, which has helped these schools foster top achievers.

Founded in 2002, the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s WSD model focuses on holistic school improvement that includes not just academic enhancement, but also better school leadership, improved infrastructure, strengthened curriculum delivery and learner well-being.

The Foundation has created conducive teaching and learning environments in 665 underprivileged schools across South Africa through strategic public and private partnerships.

With the support from the Department of Basic Education and numerous dedicated corporate donors like Merafe Resources and the IDC, the Foundation has played a significant role in helping high schools meet their Matric targets year after year.

This programme has created the ecosystem for learners to thrive and it was evident when three were honoured at a provincial level.

Indiphile Mkhanya from Meriti Secondary in the North-West Province, supported by Merafe Resources, earned five distinctions and was awarded Top Learner in Economics and secured first place among the quintile three schools in the province.

Meriti Secondary’s enrolment of 1703 learners, 39 educators and 26 classrooms housing 65 learners per class, boasted an enviable matric pass rate of 93.8%. Indiphile intends on studying Accounting Science at the University of Johannesburg.

Merafe Resources also acknowledged the achievement of their adopted school Boitekong Secondary in Rustenberg, North West which recorded a matric pass rate of 89.7%, surpassing the national figure of 87.3%. The school has registered 1195 learners and 51 educators who teach out of 33 classrooms, with 36 learners per class.

“Merafe Resources Limited (Merafe) is proud of the schools it supports. This significant milestone reflects years of dedication, perseverance, and collective effort. As an organisation dedicated to educational excellence, Merafe remains committed to our partnership with the Adopt-a- School Foundation to empower these schools.

We firmly believe that every student deserves access to quality education that nurtures their talents and equips them for a prosperous future. In anticipation of the upcoming matriculation results, we extend our thoughts to the students, educators, and families who have played an integral role in reaching this significant milestone.”

IDC was equally proud of two of their proteges at their adopted schools.

Mr Tshepo Ramodibe, HOD: Corporate Affairs, Industrial Development Corporation expressed his delight at the results recorded at their adopted schools.

He said: “Congratulations on your outstanding academic performance! Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance has truly paid off, and this achievement is a shining testament to your commitment to excellence. As you stand on the brink of exciting new adventures, remember that this is just the beginning. Whether you pursue further studies, vocational training, or enter the workforce, embrace every challenge with the same spirit and determination you’ve shown in your studies. The future holds endless possibilities, and your potential is limitless. Believe in yourselves, stay curious, and never stop learning.

We are incredibly excited to see all the remarkable things you will accomplish in the years to come.” He wished all the top achievers the best in their future endeavours.

One star learner was Aureate Precious Mthembu, 18, from Makhosana Manzini Secondary School in Calcutta, Mpumalanga Province who earned eight distinctions and was recognised among the top ten candidates in the province! She intends to study Physiotherapy at University of Cape Town (UCT).

Makhosana Manzini achieved a matric pass rate of 82.5%, with 1663 learners enrolled, and 55 educators.

Ntebogang Cassandra Sedumecwe, 17, from Setswakgosing Secondary in Morokweng in North West Province who achieved six distinctions was honoured as one of the 2024 National Senior Certificate Top Achievers and placed second among the quintile two schools. She intends to study Medicine at the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS).

The school, that has 1203 learners and 33 educators operating out of 26 classrooms, with 46 learners per class, achieved an overall Matric Pass rate of 89.3%.

All these schools were adopted in 2013.

Adopt-a-School Foundation Programme Executive, Banyana Mohajane said the excellent results achieved were “a testament to the continuous efforts of educators, learners, and supporting organisations across the country”.

In keeping with the WSD model, the funders have improved the infrastructure, renovated ICT classrooms and arranged for resourcing and training; organised for STEM supplementary programmes, built sanitation blocks and laboratories to name just a few.

AAS’s Mohajane thanked funders who made the implementation of WSD possible and added a message to all the top achievers:

“Congratulations on the outstanding performance! We're so proud of your achievements!”

Adopt-a-School Statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools Adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1 662 305



Educators developed: 34 085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16 207



SMMEs: 2 610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109 640



Spectacles provided: 5 370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22 777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11 172

About Adopt-a-School Foundation:

Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS) is an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) and was officially established in 2002. The Foundation is a registered Section 21 company with PBO status and has an Independent Board of Directors. The 2020 Top Empowerment Award Winner, Adopt-a-School Foundation, works with various stakeholders, including the District, Provincial and National Departments of Basic Education, corporate donors, multiple service providers and best practice NGOs. The Foundation implements Whole School Development, a holistic model to improve schools' academic, infrastructural, social, and security environments. There are currently 665 schools under the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s adoption programme. The Foundation works in all nine South Africa, Lesotho, and Mozambique provinces. Visit the Foundation’s website at www.adoptaschool.org.za. Email az.oc.loohcsatpoda@sbocajz or call 011 592 6580.



