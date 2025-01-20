Adopt-a-School Foundation celebrates its national matric top achiever at a rural Limpopo school

The Adopt-a-School Foundation celebrated its national top achiever when the Matric Class of 2024 results, an 87.3% national pass rate making it the best in the democratic South Africa’s history, was announced.

Proud dad MC Maselesele from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, with his top-achieving daughter, Lalamani, who aced matric and wants to be an astronomer.

Lalamani Maselesele, 17, from a rural Limpopo school, Tshivhase Secondary in Thohoyandou, received seven distinctions and took home the number-one award in Quintile 2 schools and was among 39 learners named in South Africa’s honour list.

Delighted, but not surprised by the result, Maselesele said she had worked tirelessly in both maths and physical sciences, hard enough to know she would do well. “You reap what you sow,” she said, adding that she intends to study astronomy at University of Cape Town.

“Astronomy has been an interest since an early age – I found myself stargazing a lot as a child. As I grew up, I realised it would be the perfect career for me: I’d enjoy the work while earning money, all while finding out how outer space impacts our planet and our lives.”

Her Grade 12 year was, she said, “Bitter sweet, both rough and good.” She lost her beloved grandmother while writing her mid-year exams, “Which was difficult. But there was no downtime. I had to study all the time.”

Maselesele was also honoured at the Limpopo Provincial Awards ceremony – the province achieved an 85.1% pass rate, up from 79.4% in 2023.

Tshivhase Secondary received a pass rate of 93.8% and is one of 20 schools adopted by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). It was a beneficiary of the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s Whole School Development (WSD) model that focuses on holistic school improvement – that includes not just academic enhancement but also improved leadership, infrastructure, strengthened curriculum delivery and learner well-being.

WSD at this high-achieving Limpopo school meant receiving resource interventions from the IDC which included a Mathematics and Physical Science Grade 12 learner supplementary programme, renovation of an ICT classroom and resourcing of, and training for, a science laboratory.

These are the subjects in which the top students excelled.

Tshepo Ramodibe, HOD: Corporate Affairs at the IDC, was delighted with Maselesele’s achievement. He said: “Congratulations on your outstanding academic performance! Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off, and this achievement is a shining testament to your commitment to excellence.

“As you stand on the brink of exciting new adventures, remember that this is just the beginning. Whether you pursue further studies, vocational training, or enter the workforce, embrace every challenge with the same spirit and determination you’ve shown in your studies. The future holds endless possibilities, and your potential is limitless. Believe in yourselves, stay curious, and never stop learning. We are incredibly excited to see all the remarkable things you will accomplish in the years to come. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours!”

Maselesele admits that she wanted to attend an international university, but having done her research on UCT says it will be a gateway for her to study abroad.

“Grade 12 was just to get out of high school and start growing myself. I am already down the road planning a food delivery business in our rural areas where there are no such delivery services.”

The top student said it was a sweet moment being among the top achievers of the Class of 2024, invited to have breakfast with and meet the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube.

The Minister went on to announce the remarkable achievements of the Matric Class of 2024, with its record-breaking, best recorded ever, national pass rate.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Matric Class of 2024 achieved the highest matric pass rate in the history of South Africa – achieving a national pass rate of 87.3%; surpassing the 82.9% recorded for 2023. This reflects a massive improvement of 4.4% — a testament to the continuous efforts of educators, learners, and supporting organisations across the country.

The Department of Social Development reports that out of 882,336 registered learners who sat for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, 697,502 are social grant beneficiaries, representing 79% of registered learners.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation, (AAS) a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, while congratulating the class of 2024, extended special recognition to high schools under its adoption programme whose learners demonstrated exceptional academic performance.

Among the successful schools was Diepsloot Secondary School in Gauteng, supported by AngloGold Ashanti, which achieved an outstanding pass rate of 100%, marking the fourth consecutive year the school has achieved a perfect 100%.

Ambassador Baso Sangqu, SVP Group Sustainability at AngloGold Ashanti, said: “AngloGold Ashanti wishes to congratulate the class of 2024 and top-performing learners on achieving such a significant milestone. AngloGold Ashanti’s CSI Fund remains committed to supporting education-related programmes, alongside other strategic partners, to empower the youth and contribute to the current and future upliftment of communities.

“Education is a powerful tool that can unlock opportunities,” said Sangqu.

Other high-achieving schools include Modilati Secondary School in Hammanskraal, which recorded a pass rate of 88% (100% in Mathematics and Physics), up from 80.1% the previous year. Mzomhle Secondary School in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, achieved a pass rate of 85%. Both these schools are supported by Adapt IT.

Among the top-performing learners is Liyobona Zepe, a 17-year-old from Mzomhle Secondar, who achieved three distinctions in Maths, Physics and Life Orientation and has been admitted at Rhodes University to study a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree.

Tiffany Dunsdon, Adapt IT CEO, said: “We extend our warm congratulations to the Matric Class of 2024 and educators on the record-setting national pass rate of 87.3%. Your individual successes mark the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and commitment to learning. You are the future leaders who stand to contribute positively to society, and may you continue to carry this foundation’s spirit forward as you embark on your academic journey in higher education and the working world. We wish you continued success.”

These remarkable achievements were applauded by AAS programme executive, Banyana Mohajane, who said, “These schools continue to shine as models of success, proving that with the right support, learners from disadvantaged backgrounds can achieve excellence.”

Ntsako Mahlaola from Modilati Secondary achieved five distinctions and has registered for a degree in BCom Financial Accounting and a degree in Nursing as her second choice at the University of Western Cape.

AngloGold Ashanti, which supports Diepsloot Secondary School, is proud of its top-performing learners.

Naledi Gamedze, 17, who particularly stood out with five distinctions, wants a career in economics and accounting. An overjoyed Naledi said: “This result makes me so happy. It means I am able to pursue a career in economics and econometrics.”

Molepane Fiorah Modiba earned six distinctions. This, he says, allows him to fulfil his ambition of getting a tertiary education. He has yet to make up his mind regarding his career and says he will choose between becoming a software engineer, a game developeror a risk manager.

The Adopt-a-School Foundation remains committed to fostering such success stories and ensuring that more learners across South Africa have the opportunity to reach their full potential. The organisation looks forward to continuing its partnership with schools, communities, and the Department of Basic Education to build a brighter future for all learners.

Adopt-a-School statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from health and sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

