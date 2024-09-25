Loeries
Loeries Content Feature

Latest news
News Marketing & Media Loeries

#Loeries: Discover the future of creativity with award winning creatives and experts at International Seminar of Creativity

1 Oct 2024
1 Oct 2024
The Loeries has announced the speaker at this year’s International Seminar of Creativity, which takes place during Loeries Creative Week, from 7 to 11 October in Cape Town.
Source: © Facebook Loeries Loeries announces 13 speakers for its International Seminar of Creativity
Source: © Facebook Loeries Facebook Loeries Loeries announces 13 speakers for its International Seminar of Creativity

The International Seminar of Creativity takes place on Friday, 11 October, 09:30 - 15:00 at the Homecoming Centre.

It brings together leading professionals, creatives, and thought leaders to discuss trends, share insights, and explore the future of creativity in advertising and design.

This year’s seminar features 13 dynamic speakers, including award-winning creatives and industry experts, who will share their experiences and innovative ideas.

International Seminar of Creativity speakers

  • Ajay Gahlaut - Independent creative

  • Dani Richa - chairman, BBDO EMEA

  • Dennis May - chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe DACH

  • Emuron Alemu- chief creative officer, The Quollective

  • Frank Hahn - chief creative officer, BBDO Group

  • Jack Renwick - strategic and creative director, Jack Renwick Studio

  • Lanre Adisa - Noah's Ark Communications

  • Laura Jordan Bambach - founder & chief creative officer, Uncharted

  • Nnenna Onyewuchi - executive director, Yellow Brick Road

  • Nayla Tueni - chief executive officer and editor in chief, An-Nahar

  • Rachelle Franklin - president & chief operating officer, UWG Global

  • Shant Oknayan - vice president global business solutions, TikTok

  • Tahaab Rais - chief strategy officer & film director, Publicis Groupe

