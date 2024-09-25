#Loeries: Discover the future of creativity with award winning creatives and experts at International Seminar of Creativity
The International Seminar of Creativity takes place on Friday, 11 October, 09:30 - 15:00 at the Homecoming Centre.
It brings together leading professionals, creatives, and thought leaders to discuss trends, share insights, and explore the future of creativity in advertising and design.
This year’s seminar features 13 dynamic speakers, including award-winning creatives and industry experts, who will share their experiences and innovative ideas.
International Seminar of Creativity speakers
Ajay Gahlaut - Independent creative
Dani Richa - chairman, BBDO EMEA
Dennis May - chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe DACH
Emuron Alemu- chief creative officer, The Quollective
Frank Hahn - chief creative officer, BBDO Group
Jack Renwick - strategic and creative director, Jack Renwick Studio
Lanre Adisa - Noah's Ark Communications
Laura Jordan Bambach - founder & chief creative officer, Uncharted
Nnenna Onyewuchi - executive director, Yellow Brick Road
Nayla Tueni - chief executive officer and editor in chief, An-Nahar
Rachelle Franklin - president & chief operating officer, UWG Global
Shant Oknayan - vice president global business solutions, TikTok
Tahaab Rais - chief strategy officer & film director, Publicis Groupe