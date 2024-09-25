Loeries: Discover the future of creativity with award winning creatives and experts at International Seminar of Creativity

The Loeries has announced the speaker at this year’s International Seminar of Creativity, which takes place during Loeries Creative Week, from 7 to 11 October in Cape Town.

Source: © Facebook Loeries Facebook Loeries Loeries announces 13 speakers for its International Seminar of Creativity

The International Seminar of Creativity takes place on Friday, 11 October, 09:30 - 15:00 at the Homecoming Centre.

It brings together leading professionals, creatives, and thought leaders to discuss trends, share insights, and explore the future of creativity in advertising and design.

This year’s seminar features 13 dynamic speakers, including award-winning creatives and industry experts, who will share their experiences and innovative ideas.

International Seminar of Creativity speakers