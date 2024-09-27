Loeries 2024 announces global creative leaders jury presidents

Along with five international jury presidents, 189 judges and 17 panels across 12 countries across Africa & the Middle East will judge the Loeries this please. The judging takes place from 7 to 9 October at the Cape Town City Hall. Loereis Creative Week takes place from 7 to 11 October.

Laura Jordan Bambach - founder & CCO of Uncharted The former president and CCO of Grey London, and the founder of SheSays (the industry’s largest global women’s network) & OKO (mentoring and employee engagement app) with 30 years of award-winning work. Bambach has won Cannes Lions, D&AD pencils, One Show Gold and global Grand Effie in the last two years across gaming, film, social and PR for both local and global clients. She’s a proud geek, a determined optimist and a believer that creativity can change the world for the better.

Frank Hahn - CCO BBDO Group Germany Since January 2023, Hahn has been leading the creative performance of the BBDO Group in Germany. As a long-standing leader and executive in International agencies like Wieden+Kennedy, 72andsunny and Anomaly, his creative stops included cities like Amsterdam, Shanghai, Tokyo, Barcelona and Los Angeles. His International career began in Amsterdam with Wieden+Kennedy, where he was responsible for national and global Nike campaigns; W+K offices in Shanghai and Tokyo would follow. Throughout his career, he continued working on brand-building campaigns for clients such as Coors Light, Sonos, Rimowa, Samsung, Activision, and Adidas.

Ajay Gahlaut - independent creative A writer with more than 25 five years of experience in the advertising business, nearly 14 of those in Ogilvy. He has worked on brands across all categories over the years. Some prominent ones are Royal Stag, Voltas air conditioners, Imperial Blue whisky, Sprite, Limca, Kinley water, Pan Vilas, Airtel, BMW, Honda cars, Philips Lighting, Eno from GSK and lots of others. Amongst the many public service campaigns he has worked on, the most well-known one is the Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign with Amitabh Bachchan, a top Indian film star. A campaign that was instrumental in ridding India of the dreaded disease. He has won multiple awards for his work at International and national award shows. In 2013 he led Ogilvy Gurgaon to a record-breaking haul of eight Lions at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. He was also adjudged the winner of a Silver at the Campaign Asia Asian Creative Person of the Year. In 2022, he led Dentsu Creative to the title of Agency of the Year at Cannes as a result of winning a Titanium Lion, three Grand Prix, one Gold and a host of Silvers and Bronzes. This is the first time an agency from India has won the coveted title.

Dennis May - CCO, Publicis Groupe DACH May started his career by accident in account management and quickly moved to the creative department. He started as a copywriter at Grey, his creative journey led him to work for the multi-awarded creative boutique Jung von Matt before he moved to DDB in 2006 where he became chief creative officer of all DDB agencies in 2017. Under his leadership, DDB became the most awarded agency in Germany and won the first Titanium Lion for a German agency ever. Since February 2021May has been the chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe DACH and oversees the creative output of all creative agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and MetaDesign in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. When he is not in the office or a jury, you can probably find him in the crowd of a live concert somewhere in Europe.