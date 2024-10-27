How global and local markets shape SA consumer behaviour leading up to Black Friday

Black Friday has become a highlight on the global retail calendar, driving record-breaking sales and offering consumers a chance to score major discounts. In South Africa, the day has evolved into a hybrid of in-store and online shopping, with local and international retailers competing for consumers’ attention and wallets. Consumer insights agency KLA has compiled findings using YouGov Profiles data and a survey on YourView to explore this further.

The shift to e-commerce in South Africa

South African consumers are increasingly embracing online shopping for its convenience and savings. 83% agree that online shopping makes life easier, and 54% prefer it to in-store shopping. Black Friday amplifies this shift, with 58% planning to shop with major local online retailers like Takealot, Makro, and Game.

While e-commerce is expanding, there is a balance between online and in-store shopping in South Africa, especially for essentials. Only 13% primarily shop online for groceries, while 31% use a combination of online and in-store channels. Additionally, 67% plan to do most of their Black Friday grocery shopping at retailers like Pick n Pay and Checkers, both online and in-store. Meanwhile, 46% still intend to shop at malls and retail outlets this Black Friday, highlighting the importance of in-store shopping.

This trend reflects a preference for physically examining particular items before buying. 73% of South African consumers want to "touch and feel" certain products first, indicating that in-store shopping remains essential in some categories. When it comes to clothes and shoes, 37% purchase both online and in-store, while 18% mainly shop online. Fashion is an area where Black Friday spending thrives, with 45% planning to shop for apparel from local or international brands.

Black Friday’s impact on local and global retail choices

While local online retailers improve, global marketplaces like Temu and Shein are increasingly capturing South African interest, with 38% of South African consumers planning to shop through these platforms on Black Friday. The survey also shows that 22% of South Africans intend to shop through international e-commerce giants like Amazon and AliExpress this Black Friday, showcasing a broadening interest in global online options. Amazon and Temu often offer lower prices than traditional retailers, contributing to their success in the market.[1] The international platforms offer a wider range of products and highly competitive prices, drawing in price-sensitive South African shoppers. In fact, the data shows that 81% of South Africans are consistently on the lookout for special offers, 80% make sure to utilise all sales, coupons, and deals when shopping and 73% typically search for the lowest prices available, which makes global online retailers an attractive option.

What is important to note is that while these international e-commerce giants are capitalising on Black Friday, many South Africans also value supporting local businesses. 70% of South Africans now prefer to shop for local brands, which translates to seven out of 10 consumers feeling bad for small businesses being driven out by online global companies and recognising the challenges these enterprises face. 29% of Black Friday shoppers plan to support local small businesses (either online or in-store), highlighting an appreciation for unique, locally made products and a desire to support the local economy.

Consumer loyalty in a price-driven market

Black Friday heightens competition among brands as consumers weigh their loyalty against potential savings. Although the data shows that 69% of South Africans admit to having favourite brands, they are not hesitant to switch if another brand offers a better deal. This willingness to consider alternative brands emphasises the strategic role that promotions and discounts play in winning over South African consumers during the Black Friday season.

The future of e-commerce and Black Friday in South Africa

South African consumers maintain distinctive preferences, such as a strong appreciation for local businesses and a preference for in-person shopping in specific categories. For international e-commerce players, the challenge lies in appealing to South Africa’s unique shopping habits while delivering competitive prices and convenience. For local businesses, the opportunity lies in capturing the attention of consumers who are keen to support home-grown brands but are also on the lookout for good deals.

Through a blend of local loyalty, price sensitivity, and sustainability awareness, South African shoppers are redefining the Black Friday experience—creating a vibrant, competitive market that reflects both their values and the globalised nature of modern retail.

Methodology:

YourView Consumer Panel: YourView is maintained and administered by KLA, which provides research services and insights to numerous South African companies, including blue chip clients in the financial services, telecommunications and FMCG industries.

Data Collection: 2024/10/31 – 2024/11/04

Population: No quotas applied with a natural fall-out across demographics. (n ~ 1235)

Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. With data collected daily, YouGov Profiles gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ world. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa.

Profiles Dataset: 2024-10-27

Population: Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+ (n ~ 5467)



