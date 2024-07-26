Marketing & Media ESG
    Heineken showcases cutting-edge sustainability initiatives

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    26 Jul 2024
    26 Jul 2024
    Heineken is leading the charge towards a more sustainable future with its innovative Waste to Wear initiative, introduced alongside the debut of the iconic 650ml returnable Star Bottle earlier this year. Waste to Wear is a pioneering project that transforms single-use Heineken bottles into stylish and functional items, emphasising creativity and environmental stewardship.
    In collaboration with Sonic State Experiential and esteemed local designers Deji Dada & Matthew Edwards, the brand has repurposed 800kgs of recycled glass into an extraordinary collection. This includes 3,000 rings, 3,000 medallions, bespoke dinner sets, and a captivating hops-inspired pendant light - each piece crafted to showcase the potential of recycled materials in high-end design.

    "Our Heineken Waste to Wear project represents our commitment to merging sustainability with style," says Bhavna Mistry, Heineken senior brand manager. "By transforming discarded bottles into wearable art and home décor, we're not only reducing waste but also inspiring innovation in sustainable design."

    At the heart of the collaboration with Ngwenya Glass, a renowned artisanal glass factory near Mbabane in Eswatini. This partnership not only supports local craftsmanship but also highlights the transformative power of recycling. Ngwenya Glass artisans have skillfully crafted the recycled glass into high-quality, bespoke items that marry environmental responsibility with innovative design.

    "Our collaboration with Ngwenya Glass underscores our commitment to supporting small businesses and local artisans," adds Mistry. "Through Heineken Waste to Wear, we're fostering economic growth and creativity within the community while promoting environmental sustainability."

    The beer brand’s initiatives extend beyond product innovation. The Fields Green with Grass, Not Glass campaign introduces Heineken Green Zones across key urban centres. The zones are accessible and inclusive urban green spaces across neglected communities, creating green recreational spaces with biodiversity gardens and upcycled art installations.

    Phase 1 of the Heineken Green Zones Project will see five Green Zones being built in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban covering over 5,000 square meters with a mix of indigenous plants and grasses.

    • Discover these transformative designs firsthand at Decorex Johannesburg, where the Heineken Waste to Wear stand will showcase these cutting-edge creations from 1-4 August at the Sandton Convention Centre. Join us in exploring how recycled bottles can redefine style while championing environmental responsibility and supporting local craftsmanship.

    Check out how the goodies are made here:

    For more information on these sustainability initiatives and to stay updated on our journey towards a greener future, visit https://www.heineken.com/za/en/our-products/heineken-returnable-bottle

    Read more: sustainability, recycling, Heineken, ESG, Bhavna Mistry
    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

