Top global consumer trends for 2025 - Euromonitor Intl

Euromonitor International has revealed its Top Global Consumer Trends 2025, with the annual report highlighting the five key trends that explain the evolving behaviour of consumers.

Euromonitor’s Global Consumer Trends 2025 report illustrates how different generations are impacting business dynamics, creating new opportunities and how companies are adapting to shifting customer habits.

In a reality shaped by the cost of living, green attributes and wellbeing expectations, these trends are at the core of consumers’ behaviour worldwide.

Euromonitor’s Top Global Consumer Trends in 2025 are:

Healthspan Plans : Live healthier for longer has become the main goal for consumers who are on their longevity journeys. Fifty-two percent of consumers believe they will be healthier in the next five years than they are now.

: Live healthier for longer has become the main goal for consumers who are on their longevity journeys. Fifty-two percent of consumers believe they will be healthier in the next five years than they are now. Wiser Wallets : Consumers plan to put more money aside into savings as part of their consumption habits, whilst purchasing decisions are strategic and intentional. Only 18% said they often made impulse purchases in 2024. Beyond transactions: The rise of mobile wallets. But consolidation is coming 1 day

: Consumers plan to put more money aside into savings as part of their consumption habits, whilst purchasing decisions are strategic and intentional. Only 18% said they often made impulse purchases in 2024. Eco Logical : Sustainable options not only remain a conscious decision based on personal values but also on tangible evidence and the benefits these products deliver against customer needs. As of Q2 2024, the number of online SKUs with sustainability claims across 11 FMCG industries and 25 countries was five million.

: Sustainable options not only remain a conscious decision based on personal values but also on tangible evidence and the benefits these products deliver against customer needs. As of Q2 2024, the number of online SKUs with sustainability claims across 11 FMCG industries and 25 countries was five million. Filtered Focus : Customers feel they are inundated with notifications and surrounded by endless choices; they want to spend less time searching for what they need. Forty-two percent of consumers made purchases via livestreaming because product or service features were easier to understand through this channel.

: Customers feel they are inundated with notifications and surrounded by endless choices; they want to spend less time searching for what they need. Forty-two percent of consumers made purchases via livestreaming because product or service features were easier to understand through this channel. AI Ambivalent: Increased adoption has led to scepticism as consumers and regulators highlighted concerns about defects in the output. However, people aren’t turning their backs on this tech. Instead, they are evaluating the pros and cons. Forty-three percent of consumers considered generative AI a trustworthy source of information.

Stella Vatcheva, senior head of practice innovation at Euromonitor International, said: “Consumers are increasingly conscious when it comes to spending. They seek products and services that are reliable, providing long-term and targeted solutions.

“Prioritising innovation and loyalty in business strategies will be essential for addressing evolving consumer behaviour and driving growth.”

Download Euromonitor’s Top Global Consumer Trends 2025 report.