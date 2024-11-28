Euromonitor highlights top 100 cities for travel and business in 2024

Euromonitor International has unveiled its 2024 Top 100 City Destinations Index, insights into the performance, appeal, and potential of urban markets worldwide.

The index evaluates 100 cities based on 55 metrics across six key pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

The comprehensive analysis provides an overall attractiveness score for each city, aiding stakeholders in understanding and enhancing urban tourism and business strategies.

Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, says: "Despite positive recovery projections, challenges like labour shortages, geopolitical tensions and a sluggish economy will persist, limiting city growth.

"Less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities are expected to rise in popularity as travellers seek hidden gems, off-season experiences and responsible tourism. Consumers will prioritise culturally enriching, personalised experiences, making them the new travel currency."

Europe dominates, non-European cities rise in top 10

The annual report issued by Euromonitor International in partnership with data company Lighthouse revealed that this year’s top 10 ranking was dominated by six European destinations, while non-European names made the list more often.

Paris has been crowned the world’s most attractive city for the fourth year, reaffirming its dominance in Euromonitor International's 2024 Top 100 City Destinations Index.

The French capital retained its title as the world’s leading city destination, excelling across key performance pillars such as tourism infrastructure and cultural appeal.

Madrid followed it in second place and Tokyo in third. Rome came in fourth, while Milan rounded out the top five. Asia made its mark in the top 10 with two cities, while European destinations maintained strong positions, largely due to their performance in the Tourism Infrastructure pillar.

Developed markets thrive on 2024 travel demand

Global international arrivals saw a 19% increase in 2024, driven by strong tourism demand. Europe remained the most popular region, reaching 793 million international trips in the same year.

Bangkok topped the list of international arrivals by city with 32 million trips in 2024. The city surpassed pre-pandemic level of international tourism flows in 2023 and continued dynamic growth of over 30% in 2024.

International tourism spending totalled $1.9t in 2024. The global average spend per arrival will reach U$1,264 by 2030. Between 2024-2030, inbound average spend per trip is expected to show the highest growth in markets such as the Netherlands, China

and Poland.

Popova adds: "In 2024, global cities increasingly leveraged sports and cultural events to boost tourism revenues. Infrastructure improvements and continuous marketing have attracted travellers' attention, opening further growth opportunities.

“The renewed concern about overtourism is on the rise. In response to overtourism, destinations continue to impose higher taxation and entry fees, promoting year-round tourism, rewarding sustainable actions and adopting GenAI solutions."