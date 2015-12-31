Colossal Aviapartner embraces sustainable ground handling practices

As the aviation sector advances towards sustainability, ground operations are taking centre stage in achieving the International Air Transport Association’s (Iata) 2050 net-zero carbon emissions target. Colossal Aviapartner, a ground handling company, is spearheading this transition by adopting eco-friendly ground support equipment (GSE).

Rev. Mbongeni Manqele, CEO of Colossal Aviapartner. Source: Supplied.

These innovative solutions, including electric and hybrid-powered machinery, aim to reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and promote safer operations, marking a pivotal shift in how ground services support a greener aviation industry.

Reverend Mbongeni Manqele, CEO of Colossal Aviapartner, provides insight into the shift toward sustainable ground operations.

What inspired the shift to electric and hybrid-powered equipment for sustainability?

The decision to invest in sustainable GSE stems from a commitment to global environmental goals, particularly Iata's net-zero carbon emissions target. The environmental impact of handling tens of thousands of flights annually necessitates responsible operational choices to ensure sustainable growth in aviation.

How does this investment align with global trends in sustainable aviation?

The move toward hybrid and electric technologies reflects a growing global emphasis on reducing carbon emissions in aviation. Transitioning over 70% of ground support fleets to eco-friendly alternatives underscores the industry's efforts to enhance operational efficiency while addressing environmental concerns.

Can you share details about the new equipment and its environmental impact?

The eco-friendly GSE includes electric baggage tractors, hybrid loaders, and low-emission ground power units. These machines reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency, and lower maintenance costs, marking a significant step toward sustainable ground handling.

Battery-electric equipment operates without emissions, while hybrid models combine electric motors with traditional engines for greater flexibility. These advancements address both environmental goals and the operational needs of ground services.

How will these changes support the growth of aviation in sub-Saharan Africa?

As Africa's aviation sector grows, adopting eco-friendly GSE helps meet increasing passenger and cargo demands more sustainably. This approach promotes modern infrastructure development, enhancing the region's competitiveness in global aviation markets.

What challenges arose during the transition to eco-friendly equipment, and how were they addressed?

The transition presented challenges, such as high initial costs and the need to train personnel on new technologies. These were mitigated through workforce upskilling programmes, partnerships with equipment suppliers, and the development of supporting infrastructure like charging stations and power inverters.

What benefits do these efforts provide for airlines and passengers?

Eco-friendly ground support reduces operational delays, enhances safety, and minimises dependency on fossil fuels. For airlines, this translates to lower operational costs and improved sustainability credentials. Passengers benefit from a smoother and more environmentally conscious travel experience.

What are the future goals for sustainability in-ground services?

The focus remains on expanding the use of hybrid and electric equipment, further reducing emissions, and exploring innovative technologies. These efforts aim to create a more sustainable aviation ecosystem, proving that environmental responsibility and operational excellence can coexist.