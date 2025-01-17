Sustainable aviation and AI to take centre stage at ATM 2025

Leaders from the international aviation sector are set to gather at the 32nd Arabian Travel Market (ATM), scheduled for 28 April to 1 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The four-day event will feature discussions on key industry topics, including sustainable aviation, emerging technologies, the resurgence of corporate travel, and the growing trend of airport entertainment.

Themed "Global travel: Developing tomorrow’s tourism through enhanced connectivity," ATM 2025 aims to address the future of global tourism and connectivity.

Spotlight on sustainable aviation

One key topic expected to garner attention is the anticipated increase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which, according to the latest findings from the International Aviation Transport Association (IATA), has seen SAF production double in 2024 to 1 million tonnes, with production expected to top 2.1 million tonnes in 2025.

Regionally, Emirates and Etihad have significantly reduced CO2 emissions using SAF on routes including Singapore Changi Airport, Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris, Lyon, Oslo, and Japan.

New technology will also be addressed due to its increasing role in supporting airports and airlines to drive operational efficiencies and reduce costs. Artificial intelligence (AI), for example, supports aviation industry professionals in various ways, from streamlining the customer journey to tracking weather, optimising routes, and even undertaking predictive maintenance.

It has become an integral tool for the aviation industry, analysing scenarios to determine potential disruptions and providing data-driven decisions that minimise risk.

Leading examples include London Heathrow Airport’s pilot AI-assisted air traffic control system, the Japan Airlines AI-powered baggage management system, and Gatwick Airport’s AI-powered smart-stand technology, developed to enhance how aircraft turnarounds are managed.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, says: "At ATM, we recognise the critical importance of addressing the latest trends and innovations shaping the aviation industry. New technology and the increased use of sustainable fuels will be a game-changer for the sector, with far-reaching benefits for years to come."

The sector's growth is a topic anticipated to create substantial discussion on the show floor. In 2025, industry revenues will surpass US$1t for the first time, according to Iata. In addition, traveller numbers are expected to hit 5.2 billion, up 6.7% compared to 2024, exceeding the five-billion mark for the first time, with the number of flights expected to reach 40 million.

The rise of business travel

Business travel will feature high on the agenda, particularly as part of ATM’s new feature, IBTM@ATM. According to Flight Centre Corporate, business travel is set to increase in 2025, with 40% of businesses planning to increase travel from July to June, and 42% of corporates are forecast to spend more than in 2024.

Another trend for 2025, which has already become prominent in several airports in the Middle East, is the ‘gate escape’. For modern travellers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, the airport is transitioning to a hub for entertainment, luxury and relaxation.

According to Booking.com’s annual travel prediction research, 43% of Gen Z and millennials consider destinations based on their airport, opting for indulgent experiences, including sleep pods (37% Gen Z, 35% millennials) and spas (31% Gen Z, 29% millennials) to Michelin star restaurants (22% Gen Z, 24% millennials).

This year, ATM will welcome several new and returning exhibitors from the aviation sector, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas, flyadeal, Air Charter Service, and Mayfair Jests. In 2024, 4.5% of exhibitors were from the aviation sector, occupying 10% of the show’s space, with significant growth expected in 2025.

Connecting the future of travel

Sessions already confirmed include the Global Stage’s "Connecting the Future of Travel: Aviation, Cruise & Rail", the next steps in enhancing tourism offerings. There, an expert panel will take a deep dive into how advancements in aviation, cruise, and rail enhance connectivity regionally and internationally by discussing sustainable developments, transformative projects, and the future of integrated networks.

“Through dedicated sessions, we are bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and industry stakeholders to explore how cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices can redefine air travel. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, ATM continues to serve as a vital platform for advancing the future of aviation and global connectivity,” added Curtis.