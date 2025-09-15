South Africa
    Fastjet Zimbabwe expands Johannesburg–Harare flights

    Fastjet Zimbabwe is introducing an additional flight on the busy Johannesburg–Harare route, responding to growing demand from business travellers. The service, starting 29 September 2025, will operate daily except Saturdays using the airline’s Embraer ERJ145 aircraft and will feature an early-morning departure from Johannesburg to allow a full business day in Harare.
    15 Sep 2025
    15 Sep 2025
    Source: Fastjet
    Source: Fastjet

    "Aviation is a catalyst for economic development. We believe our morning service will contribute to the smooth movement of businesspeople, therefore strengthening the trade relations between Johannesburg and Harare," says Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesman.

    "We are always looking at providing our customers with flexible flight times to better suit their travel needs. In the past months, we have witnessed a growing demand from businesspeople for an early morning departure from Johannesburg to Harare.

    "Our Fastjet flight FN8220 now allows our customers an early morning departure from Johannesburg, resulting in a full business day in Harare," added Vivian Ruwuya, Fastjet Zimbabwe chief commercial officer.

    "The additional flight supporting the Johannesburg to Harare route is already available for booking."

    Flight Schedule (starting 29 September 2025):

    • Johannesburg to Harare – Flight FN8220: Daily except Saturdays, departing 6.55am and arriving 8.40am.
    • Harare to Johannesburg – Flight FN8337: Daily except Saturdays, departing 7pm and arriving 8.50pm.

