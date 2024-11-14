Bolt and AA host road safety training for drivers

Bolt recently hosted a road safety training session for its drivers at the Driver Engagement Centre in Randburg, ahead of the festive season. Facilitated by experts from the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA), the training covered crucial topics including fatigue management, vehicle maintenance, driver behaviour, and passenger safety.

Part of the company’s global safety campaign, the session highlighted Bolt’s commitment to community safety.

"This training was an important step in assisting driver-partners for the festive season, a time when road safety risks are heightened," says Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt. "The training demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making every ride on our platform safer and more secure for drivers and passengers alike."

A national crisis: Addressing road accidents in SA

Layton Beard, head of public affairs and international relations at (AA), adds: "South Africa’s road deaths average around 14,000 people annually, and this is a national crisis. Over the holidays, in particular, serious road accidents are a daily occurrence. Over the 2023/2024 festive season alone, 1,427 people died in road accidents on South Africa’s roads.

"Top causes of road accidents include distractions, drunk driving, speeding, vehicle faults and reckless driving. Many of these leading causes of road accidents are under our control, and reminding ourselves of these may help prevent accidents and the life-altering consequences they can have."

Innovative tools for safer journeys

The training was built on Bolt’s existing partnership with the AA, which introduced an integrated in-app emergency button, providing drivers and passengers with 24/7 access to private security and emergency response services.

This initiative has highlighted Bolt’s dedication to using innovative tools and partnerships to create a safer ride-hailing ecosystem for all and forms part of the company's commitment of €100m to upgrading safety on the platform over three years.