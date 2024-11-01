National Geographic Africa unveils adventurous upcoming programming slate

Endurance, The Devil’s Climb, Tsunami: Race Against Time and new seasons of To Catch a Smuggler and Ice Road Rescue showcased at immersive event.

In celebration of its exciting upcoming programming, National Geographic Africa hosted a brand immersion event in Johannesburg this week. Guests were taken on a journey of discovery with various interactive installations themed according to its upcoming programming slate for National Geographic (DStv Channel 181, Starsat 220) over the summer, additional to viewing the South African premiere of the much-anticipated documentary film Endurance.

Guests participated in engaging activities commencing with an “ungoogleable” question challenge on arrival. Thereafter, they were transported to another world in the event venue, enjoying a sensory experience set up to mimic the wild Antarctic landscape, the setting for the Endurance film. Food and activities were crafted to engage the guests in the different programming properties, in a way that triggered the imagination and provoked a sense of adventure.

Guests at the event included content creators, media, affiliates and advertising sales partners. Participating content creators included Martin Meyer, Jo Judnick-Wilson, Rozanne McKenzie, Simone Dominique, Taryn Louch, Sara-Jane Makwala, Vanes-Mari Du Toit, Yolanda Bukani and Zuraida Jardine.

The television presenter Masa Kekana, MC for the event, shared her own experience in Antarctica, describing it as a pristine landscape unlike any other, before the Endurance directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin; marine archaeologist and director of Exploration, Mensun Bound; and executive producer Dan Snow welcomed guests via a video message. The four paid a special tribute to the numerous South African crew members that were aboard the local icebreaker Agulhus II, the vessel deployed on the expedition that led to the discovery of the Endurance wreck, citing that they had set sail from the beautiful city of Cape Town, and the results show that team work really does make the dream work.

Upcoming National Geographic programming showcased:

Endurance

In a legendary feat of leadership and perseverance, polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton kept his crew of 27 men alive for over a year despite the loss of their ship in frigid pack ice in 1915. Over a century later, a team of modern-day explorers set out to find the sunken ship. From National Geographic Documentary Films and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and Natalie Hewit, Endurance, that premieres on National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) across Africa, on Sunday 3 November at 9pm (CAT) tells the inspiring stories of these two landmark expeditions, bound by their shared grit and determination. An additional broadcast will take place on Friday 8 November at 8.30pm.

View the trailer here:



Tsunami: Race Against Time

The definitive story of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the deadliest in history, follows the wave minute by minute as it spreads, with unseen archive video and stories of survival and courage in the face of impossible odds. Featuring scientists who raced to understand the unfolding disaster and warn the world, journalists who broke the news, and rescuers who risked everything to save others. Tsunami will premiere in two double bills on Thursdays at 8.30pm from 28 November and 5 December.

View the trailer here:



To Catch a Smuggler S8

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations combat contraband throughout the US, along its borders, and even down in Colombia. While safeguarding the country, they uncover smuggled human remains, ancient artifacts, and a deadly new drug stronger than Fentanyl. They work to stop all illegal trafficking – from America’s ports to its city streets. To Catch a Smuggler S8 premieres on National Geographic on Thursdays at 6.50pm from 28 November.

Ice Road Rescue S9

Business opportunities, big investments, and make or break decisions all come to the fore this winter, when the Ice Road bosses face ever tougher challenges than before. And, to succeed, new recruits need to prove they’re made of the right stuff. Heading into blizzards in the dead of night, in temperatures falling to -30 degrees Celsius, demands commitment, character and courage. It’s time for Norway’s newest tow-truckers to prove that they really are a breed apart. Ice Road Rescue S9 premieres on Tuesdays at 7.40pm from 17 February.

The Devil’s Climb

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell are two of the greatest rock climbers of all time – and best friends. Together, they set off on an epic adventure, cycling 2,500 miles en route to a daring climb of the Devils Thumb, a legendary 9,000-foot Alaskan peak surrounded by old-growth rainforest. Tommy is recovering from a career-threatening injury, making the expedition’s success uncertain. The film The Devil’s Climb, directed by Renan Ozturk, will premiere on Sunday 29 December at 9pm.

View the trailer here:



About The Walt Disney Company EMEA

The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 90 years and employs thousands across the region. Between Disneyland Paris and its other iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, 20th Century Studios and ESPN, The Walt Disney Company EMEA entertains, informs and inspires millions of consumers in more than 130 countries through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Disney+, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, is currently available in 85 markets across EMEA.

How to tune in

DSTV: Channel 181

StarSat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda)



