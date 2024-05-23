Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RT7 DigitalPrimedia OutdoorNew MediaPrimedia BroadcastingMann MadeBroad MediaDentsuAlgoa FMMscsportsLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoJoe PublicTopco MediaeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

TV Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Newzroom Afrika maps the Road to Vote ’24 with special elections coverage

    Issued by Newzroom Afrika
    23 May 2024
    23 May 2024
    As the countdown to the most closely contested elections in democratic South Africa continues, Newzroom Afrika has every angle covered, with a team of highly experienced journalists providing insights, analysis, interviews and breaking news from all parts of the country.

    “South Africans are getting ready to make their mark on election day, and it is worth remembering how fortunate we are to live in a democracy, regardless of the many challenges we face,” said Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato.

    “The freedom we enjoy to vote for the party of our choice and collectively hold those in power to account is the foundation for maintaining all our other rights. For as long as we have a functioning democracy, there will be reason to believe in the future.

    “Newzroom Afrika has a crucial role to play in providing citizens with the information they need to make informed choices, and we are proud to be a trusted source of authoritative news, helping to keep our democracy strong.”

    Newzroom Afrika’s special elections programming includes the weekly Road to Vote ’24 journey through 30 years of democracy, hosted by contributing politics editor Vuyo Mvoko on Sundays from 5pm to 6pm.

    From Mondays to Thursdays between 5pm and 6pm, The Ballot Brief gives voters a comprehensive guide to understanding the intersection of politics and business in the 2024 elections, hosted by Vuyo Mvoko, Stephen Grootes and Tumisang Ndlovu.

    Vuyo Mvoko and Stephen Grootes, with The Ballot Brief, Mondays to Thursdays, 5-6pm
    Vuyo Mvoko and Stephen Grootes, with The Ballot Brief, Mondays to Thursdays, 5-6pm
    Newzroom Afrika maps the Road to Vote &#x2019;24 with special elections coverage

    Citizens will be the focus of Where to Next: Road to the Presidency, as reporters Malungelo Booi and Ziyanda Ngcobo travel to all nine provinces in nine days to explore the South African story, speaking to people on the ground.

    Malungelo Booi and Ziyanda Ngcobo with Where to Next: Road to the Presidency
    Malungelo Booi and Ziyanda Ngcobo with Where to Next: Road to the Presidency
    Newzroom Afrika maps the Road to Vote &#x2019;24 with special elections coverage

    There will also be a special extended Nguni News bulletin on election day, 29 May, as Izindaba Zethu plays from 7pm to 8pm to give viewers additional insights on this significant day. This is an extension of the 30-minute bulletin on Mzansi Wethu, hosted by Thabile Mbhele and Vusizwe Langa.

    And throughout election season, Newzroom Afrika continues to give voters a deeper understanding of our democracy, with short inserts covering everything from the provincial legislatures, the proportional representation system, what to expect on the ballot papers, the election process for the three tiers of government, coalitions, the differences between the National Assembly and provincial legislatures, and the phenomenon of independent candidates appearing on the ballot paper for the first time.

    As always, Newzroom Afrika will continue to provide up to the minute breaking news coverage, interviews, expert commentary and analysis, along with the views of viewers and communities.

    Read more: elections coverage, Stephen Grootes, Vuyo Mvoko, Thabile Ngwato, Ziyanda Ngcobo, NewzRoom Afrika, Tumisang Ndlovu
    NextOptions
    Newzroom Afrika
    Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour TV news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa

    Related

    Gauteng! Brace yourself for the premier debate!
    Daily MaverickGauteng! Brace yourself for the premier debate!
    2 May 2024
    The Springboks have been named the Newsmaker of the Year. Source: Springboks.
    Springboks named the National Press Club's Newsmaker of the Year 2023
    18 Apr 2024
    Newzroom Afrika CEO chosen for Young Global Leaders Class of 2024
    Newzroom AfrikaNewzroom Afrika CEO chosen for Young Global Leaders Class of 2024
    8 Apr 2024
    City Press article on exit of former managing editor Zain Semaar
    Newzroom AfrikaCity Press article on exit of former managing editor Zain Semaar
    1 Mar 2024
    Nguni language news platform celebrates a year of touching lives
    Newzroom AfrikaNguni language news platform celebrates a year of touching lives
    27 Feb 2024
    Experience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 &#x2013; get ready to make your mark
    Daily MaverickExperience Daily Maverick Live: The Gathering 2024 – get ready to make your mark
    9 Feb 2024
    Newzroom Afrika takes a fresh approach for the new year as it marks 5th birthday
    Newzroom AfrikaNewzroom Afrika takes a fresh approach for the new year as it marks 5th birthday
    9 Feb 2024
    Naledi Moleo (left) and Aldrin Sampear. Source: Supplied.
    Newzroom Afrika celebrates 5 years with lineup change
    8 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz