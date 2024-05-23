Newzroom Afrika maps the Road to Vote ’24 with special elections coverage

As the countdown to the most closely contested elections in democratic South Africa continues, Newzroom Afrika has every angle covered, with a team of highly experienced journalists providing insights, analysis, interviews and breaking news from all parts of the country.

“South Africans are getting ready to make their mark on election day, and it is worth remembering how fortunate we are to live in a democracy, regardless of the many challenges we face,” said Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato.

“The freedom we enjoy to vote for the party of our choice and collectively hold those in power to account is the foundation for maintaining all our other rights. For as long as we have a functioning democracy, there will be reason to believe in the future.

“Newzroom Afrika has a crucial role to play in providing citizens with the information they need to make informed choices, and we are proud to be a trusted source of authoritative news, helping to keep our democracy strong.”

Newzroom Afrika’s special elections programming includes the weekly Road to Vote ’24 journey through 30 years of democracy, hosted by contributing politics editor Vuyo Mvoko on Sundays from 5pm to 6pm.

From Mondays to Thursdays between 5pm and 6pm, The Ballot Brief gives voters a comprehensive guide to understanding the intersection of politics and business in the 2024 elections, hosted by Vuyo Mvoko, Stephen Grootes and Tumisang Ndlovu.

Vuyo Mvoko and Stephen Grootes, with The Ballot Brief, Mondays to Thursdays, 5-6pm

Citizens will be the focus of Where to Next: Road to the Presidency, as reporters Malungelo Booi and Ziyanda Ngcobo travel to all nine provinces in nine days to explore the South African story, speaking to people on the ground.

Malungelo Booi and Ziyanda Ngcobo with Where to Next: Road to the Presidency

There will also be a special extended Nguni News bulletin on election day, 29 May, as Izindaba Zethu plays from 7pm to 8pm to give viewers additional insights on this significant day. This is an extension of the 30-minute bulletin on Mzansi Wethu, hosted by Thabile Mbhele and Vusizwe Langa.

And throughout election season, Newzroom Afrika continues to give voters a deeper understanding of our democracy, with short inserts covering everything from the provincial legislatures, the proportional representation system, what to expect on the ballot papers, the election process for the three tiers of government, coalitions, the differences between the National Assembly and provincial legislatures, and the phenomenon of independent candidates appearing on the ballot paper for the first time.

As always, Newzroom Afrika will continue to provide up to the minute breaking news coverage, interviews, expert commentary and analysis, along with the views of viewers and communities.