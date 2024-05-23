Industries

    Primedia unifies Outdoor & Retail under Bongumusa Makhathini

    Issued by Primedia Outdoor
    23 May 2024
    23 May 2024
    Primedia Group announced the strategic appointment of Bongumusa Makhathini as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Primedia Out-of-Home, effective immediately. This milestone marks the consolidation of leadership for both Primedia Outdoor and Primedia Retail under Makhathini's stewardship, solidifying a unified and streamlined approach to Primedia’s market positioning.
    Primedia unifies Outdoor & Retail under Bongumusa Makhathini

    Bongumusa Makhathini has been instrumental in driving Primedia Outdoor's growth since joining the group as CEO of the division in 2023. This new appointment reflects Primedia's commitment to optimising business opportunities and improving operational efficiencies across the organization.

    The consolidation reinforces Primedia’s position as a leading player in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry, with a unified approach that leverages the strengths of both divisions. By offering a holistic out-of-home media solution, clients can expect a more seamless experience and access to a wider range of impactful campaign opportunities.

    “I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role and lead the Primedia Out of Home team,” said Makhathini. “This strategic move allows us to offer clients unparalleled out-of-home solutions and unlock new opportunities for growth and success. We are committed to delivering exceptional value and innovative campaigns that empower our clients to achieve their marketing objectives.”

    Makhathini brings over 15 years of invaluable experience from both the public and private sectors. His distinguished track record in leadership, coupled with his strategic vision, uniquely positions him well to spearhead the Primedia Out-of-Home division into its next phase of growth.

    A commitment to client success

    Primedia Out-of-Home is committed to providing its clients with innovative and data-driven strategies that support our clients in achieving their marketing objectives.

    Benefiting from an extensive network of OOH assets in South Africa and key markets across Africa, Primedia offers unparalleled reach and flexibility to connect with audiences in diverse OOH environments.

    The consolidation of Primedia Outdoor and Primedia Retail underscores Primedia's continued commitment to delivering value and driving positive outcomes for clients with greater efficiency, enhanced synergy and streamlined services. By unifying the OOH product offering, Primedia Out-of-Home aims to provide clients with access to a comprehensive suite of outdoor advertising solutions, encompassing a more integrated approach to the dynamic landscape of OOH advertising.

    With this integrated approach to Out-of-Home (Figure 1), Primedia empowers brands to seamlessly connect with consumers through multiple touchpoints on their purchasing journey. By utilising a combination of touchpoints – from roadside billboards and taxi advertising to in-store activations – Primedia Out-of-Home offers clients personalised, data-driven and high-impact experiences that resonate with their audience at every stage. This not only strengthens brand awareness and engagement along the consumer journey but also allows for targeted messaging that drives conversions.

    Primedia unifies Outdoor & Retail under Bongumusa Makhathini

    Future outlook

    As Primedia Out-of-Home embarks on this new chapter under the leadership of Makhathini, the company is poised for exciting future growth.

    With a clear strategic vision and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients, Primedia is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the OOH advertising industry.

    Looking ahead, the company is dedicated to its continued investment in cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions aimed at maximising the effectiveness of its campaigns and driving measurable results for clients.

    Additionally, Primedia is actively exploring opportunities for expansion into new markets and further diversification of its service offerings, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving media landscape. With a talented team, a strong client focus, and a dedication to innovation, Primedia Out-of-Home is well-positioned to shape the future of OOH advertising and deliver meaningful impact for brands and communities across the African continent.

    About Primedia Out-of-Home

    Primedia Out-of-Home, a division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, is the largest wholly South African-owned OOH media specialist. With a presence throughout South Africa and key markets in the Rest of Africa, we offer over 18,000 advertising panels across South Africa and 4,000 panels across 8 countries in the Rest of Africa. Our commitment to exceptional service and continuous innovation has established us as a trusted partner for top brands across various industries.

    Primedia Out-of-Home provides a comprehensive suite of out-of-home products, including Classic billboards, Digital billboards, Rank advertising, Mall advertising, Programmatic digital advertising, Pharmacy advertising, Retail and Township advertising.

    With a deep understanding of the South African out-of-home landscape, we focus on delivering measurable results and offer flexible coverage across the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas to those living in rural communities. Our service enables brands to optimise their campaign reach and achieve their objectives with a variety of media solutions that connect brands with audiences.

    Contact us

    For any press-related queries, please e-mail Nomzamom@primeoutdoor.co.za

    Primedia Group, Primedia Outdoor, Bongumusa Makhathini, Primedia Retail
    Primedia Outdoor
    Primedia Outdoor is a national outdoor advertising media specialist. Part of the Out-of- Home division of Primedia (Pty) Ltd, Primedia Outdoor focuses primarily on the marketing and selling of outdoor advertising signage.

