Broadcast news veteran Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief

Newzroom Afrika has today welcomed highly regarded news veteran Mapi Mhlangu as its new editor-In-chief.

Mhlangu will immediately assume responsibility for leading the channel’s dynamic newsroom, evolving its editorial strategy and upholding its commitment to journalistic excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mapi to the Newzroom Afrika team,” said CEO and co-founder Thabile Ngwato. “Her strategic insights and strong leadership credentials will be an invaluable asset as Newzroom Afrika continues to evolve and innovate to remain the trusted platform for credible, up-to-the-minute news, commentary and analysis.”

Mhlangu boasts extensive experience and expertise in journalism and content creation. With her deep understanding of journalism, its challenges and role in society, she completed an MBA dissertation focusing on the top-five private legacy news media groups on the continent. Her research explored strategies for these organisations to attract funding from both commercial and non-commercial sources, shedding light on key industry challenges and opportunities.

“I’m excited to be back in the fast-paced news environment and honoured to lead a team of distinguished and up-and-coming news professionals,” said Mhlangu. “Considering what Newzroom Afrika has achieved in the five short years since the launch, I’m convinced there is no limit to what we can do together in the future. I look forward to working with my team to continue building on the high editorial standards that the channel has set for itself.”

In the spirit of change, Newzroom Afrika’s Stephen Grootes will be leaving Newsfeed PM as well as The Pulse on weekdays, however he will remain on the platform in various capacities.



