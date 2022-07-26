Jacaranda FM comes out tops for online radio audience

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Industry Measurement Dashboard reveals dedicated online audiences for radio station websites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for Q2 2024.

According to the industry organisation’s audience data across the months of April through June, independent radio station Jacaranda FM garnered an impressive 5,64 million users of its website during this period, nearly one million more than its closest competitor East Coast Radio, which recorded 4.7 million website users during the same time.

Niche radio station sites that enjoyed high online daily visitors during this period included Sepedi-, Zulu- and Tswana-language stations Thobela FM, Ukhozi FM and Motsweding FM, respectively.

Below, the biggest online radio station websites in South Africa for Q2 2024*:

South Africa’s Top Online Radio Station Sites — Q2 2024 1 Jacaranda FM 5,643,773 2 East Coast Radio 4,718,614 3 Metro FM 1,638,228 4 RSG 1,587,326 5 Thobela FM 340,114 6 Ukhozi FM 288,243 7 Radio2000 230,864 8 SA FM 152,239 9 Motsweding FM 144,782 10 Umhobo Wenene FM 134,263

*As of 16 July 2024. Note that these figures refer to radio audiences accessing the radio station websites, both to access audio and other information.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.

Access the dashboard:

The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard is available to the media and marketing industry, with no login required. Agencies and Publishers are encouraged to access this beneficial data for measurement and reporting purposes.

Click here to view the dashboard.



