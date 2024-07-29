Retail Health & Beauty
    TRESemmé partners with fashion brand, MaXhosa Africa, launches the All Hair All You campaign

    29 Jul 2024
    29 Jul 2024
    In a fusion of hair, fashion, and heritage, TRESemmé has partnered with South African fashion brand, MaXhosa Africa, to spotlight the nation's rich style heritage. The partnership was unveiled at an event on 26 July 2024, hosted at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, alongside the debut of the All Hair All You campaign.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    TRESemmé will serve as MaXhosa Africa's official hair partner as the lifestyle brand ventures into both local and international Fashion Week events.

    “This partnership is all about celebrating South African women and their crowning glory – honoring diverse hair textures, local fashion, and beauty. By combining fashion and hair artistry, we can show the power of South African style, through elegant garments complimented by inspiring hairstyles,” said Xola Alakhe Mbadamana, TRESemmé brand lead.

    MaXhosa Africa's designs, renowned for their homage to the Xhosa culture, weave a narrative of beauty, culture, language, and aspiration onto a global stage, exemplifying local design and South African excellence.

    “We’ve been seeking and exploring hair styles and hair products that pair very well with our work for a while now. Working with a hair partner that has a variety of products that suits diverse types of hair was one of our most important criteria. We’ve had so far had a successful working relationship with TRESemmé at our recent annual Kultural Festival, and we are very excited on how the collaboration will continue to elevate our fashion showcases”, says Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of MaXhosa Africa.

    Cultural shifts

    The event also showcased pivotal events and cultural shifts in the lives of South African women, offering guests a journey through time to witness evolving hair trends. Influencers who partnered with TRESemmé contributed personal stories to the event, illuminating their complex hair journeys.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Mbadamana added, "TRESemmé empowers women to embrace their unique hair journeys, whether bold and creative or classic and timeless. We champion every decision made about one's hair - it's All Hair All You".

    Celebrity guests in attendance included prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and culture, underscoring the event's significance in South Africa's style calendar.

    "We envision this launch as a tribute to the power and beauty of all hair types, a celebration of our heritage intertwined with self-expression through style—both in hair and fashion," said Mbadamana.

    This partnership not only propels South Africa's contemporary style narrative onto the global stage but also pays homage to the timeless styles that define our cultural tapestry.

    Read more: TRESemmé, Laduma Ngxokolo, Maxhosa Africa
    Let's do Biz