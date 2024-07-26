18 Bookmark finalists for Publicis Groupe Africa

Trending
Started in 2008, the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Bookmark Awards have grown to become the gold standard of digital excellence. While the Bookmark Awards recognise innovation and creativity, their core focus is effectiveness – particularly in the digital landscape. “This is an awards show that prides itself on championing excellence in digital creativity and effectiveness,” says Pete Little, Chief Creative Officer for the group in Africa. “Having 18 finalists across various categories at this year’s Bookmarks really showcases the depth of digital capabilities and talent the Groupe has to offer,” he adds.
“The Bookmark Awards set the standard for digital excellence in South Africa,” says Paula Hulley, MD of Digitas Liquorice – Publicis Groupe’s digital specialist agency. Paula also sits on the IAB SA Research & Measurement Council, heading up the IAB SA Online Adspend Report.
“We are proud to be shortlisted in multiple categories that best demonstrate our core expertise,” she says. “This speaks to our mission to grow and uplift communities through connected brand experiences, while delivering on business objectives,” adds Paula.
Both Paula and Pete were asked to be judges at this year’s Bookmarks Awards, along with 10 other creative leaders and experts from Publicis Groupe Africa. See the full list of Publicis Groupe Africa judges and finalists below.
List of finalists across Publicis Groupe Africa:
Digitas Liquorice:
YouTube – Made For You
Allan Gray – The Gray Matter Lounge
Digitas Liquorice in partnership with Publicis Commerce:
Retail Cloud
LePub SA:
Klipdrift – Go For Gold. RWC 2023
Machine_:
Spotify – Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Citadel – The Briefcase
Bespoke Agency: Studio One
Toyota – Fortuner Challenge 2023
List of PGA judges at this year’s Bookmark Awards:
Peter Little, chief creative officer – Publicis Groupe Africa
Nkululeko Vilakazi, creative director – Machine_
Ntokozo Nhlanhla, executive creative director – Digitas Liquorice
Kuhle Verby, digital marketing lead – ARCWW
Paul Coetzer, creative director: digital and social – Saatchi & Saatchi
Samkelisiwe Mndaweni, senior social media manager – Digitas Liquorice
Andreas Shifotoka, strategy lead: digital and social – LePub SA
Roderick Laka, creative group head – Machine_
Vuyani Masango, art director – Digitas Liquorice
Shareef Galvaan, head of design – Digitas Liquorice
Warren le Roux, head of technical – Digitas Liquorice
Paula Hulley, managing director – Digitas Liquorice
Robyn Campbell, managing director – Machine_
For more on the Bookmark Awards, visit: https://thebookmarks.iabsa.net/
For more about the IAB, visit: https://iabsa.net
For more information on Publicis Groupe Africa, visit: https://publicisgroupeafrica.com/
