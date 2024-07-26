IAB Bookmarks Awards
Features

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS Content Feature

18 Bookmark finalists for Publicis Groupe Africa

Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
26 Jul 2024
26 Jul 2024
Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to have 12 judges from across the group on the 2024 Bookmark Awards jury panels as well as 18 finalists from its creative agencies.
18 Bookmark finalists for Publicis Groupe Africa

Started in 2008, the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Bookmark Awards have grown to become the gold standard of digital excellence. While the Bookmark Awards recognise innovation and creativity, their core focus is effectiveness – particularly in the digital landscape. “This is an awards show that prides itself on championing excellence in digital creativity and effectiveness,” says Pete Little, Chief Creative Officer for the group in Africa. “Having 18 finalists across various categories at this year’s Bookmarks really showcases the depth of digital capabilities and talent the Groupe has to offer,” he adds.

“The Bookmark Awards set the standard for digital excellence in South Africa,” says Paula Hulley, MD of Digitas Liquorice – Publicis Groupe’s digital specialist agency. Paula also sits on the IAB SA Research & Measurement Council, heading up the IAB SA Online Adspend Report.

“We are proud to be shortlisted in multiple categories that best demonstrate our core expertise,” she says. “This speaks to our mission to grow and uplift communities through connected brand experiences, while delivering on business objectives,” adds Paula.

Both Paula and Pete were asked to be judges at this year’s Bookmarks Awards, along with 10 other creative leaders and experts from Publicis Groupe Africa. See the full list of Publicis Groupe Africa judges and finalists below.

List of finalists across Publicis Groupe Africa:

Digitas Liquorice:

YouTube – Made For You

  • Social Media Content & Campaigns
  • Social Communities
  • Use of User-Generated Content
  • Social Media Campaigns

    Allan Gray – The Gray Matter Lounge

  • Craft – Interface Design
  • Craft – UX

    Digitas Liquorice in partnership with Publicis Commerce:
    Retail Cloud

  • Mobile Apps

    LePub SA:
    Klipdrift – Go For Gold. RWC 2023

  • Live Event Content
  • Second Screen Campaign
  • Games

    Machine_:
    Spotify – Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit

  • Craft – Marketing Copywriting
  • Social Media Campaigns
  • Influencer Marketing
  • Online Video series

    Citadel – The Briefcase

  • Digital Installations and activations
  • Channel Innovation
  • Interactive Mixed Media

    Bespoke Agency: Studio One

    Toyota – Fortuner Challenge 2023

  • Social Media Campaigns

    List of PGA judges at this year’s Bookmark Awards:

    Peter Little, chief creative officer – Publicis Groupe Africa
    Nkululeko Vilakazi, creative director – Machine_
    Ntokozo Nhlanhla, executive creative director – Digitas Liquorice
    Kuhle Verby, digital marketing lead – ARCWW
    Paul Coetzer, creative director: digital and social – Saatchi & Saatchi
    Samkelisiwe Mndaweni, senior social media manager – Digitas Liquorice
    Andreas Shifotoka, strategy lead: digital and social – LePub SA
    Roderick Laka, creative group head – Machine_
    Vuyani Masango, art director – Digitas Liquorice
    Shareef Galvaan, head of design – Digitas Liquorice
    Warren le Roux, head of technical – Digitas Liquorice
    Paula Hulley, managing director – Digitas Liquorice
    Robyn Campbell, managing director – Machine_

    For more on the Bookmark Awards, visit: https://thebookmarks.iabsa.net/
    For more about the IAB, visit: https://iabsa.net
    For more information on Publicis Groupe Africa, visit: https://publicisgroupeafrica.com/

    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.

