18 Bookmark finalists for Publicis Groupe Africa

Publicis Groupe Africa is proud to have 12 judges from across the group on the 2024 Bookmark Awards jury panels as well as 18 finalists from its creative agencies.

Started in 2008, the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Bookmark Awards have grown to become the gold standard of digital excellence. While the Bookmark Awards recognise innovation and creativity, their core focus is effectiveness – particularly in the digital landscape. “This is an awards show that prides itself on championing excellence in digital creativity and effectiveness,” says Pete Little, Chief Creative Officer for the group in Africa. “Having 18 finalists across various categories at this year’s Bookmarks really showcases the depth of digital capabilities and talent the Groupe has to offer,” he adds.

“The Bookmark Awards set the standard for digital excellence in South Africa,” says Paula Hulley, MD of Digitas Liquorice – Publicis Groupe’s digital specialist agency. Paula also sits on the IAB SA Research & Measurement Council, heading up the IAB SA Online Adspend Report.

“We are proud to be shortlisted in multiple categories that best demonstrate our core expertise,” she says. “This speaks to our mission to grow and uplift communities through connected brand experiences, while delivering on business objectives,” adds Paula.

Both Paula and Pete were asked to be judges at this year’s Bookmarks Awards, along with 10 other creative leaders and experts from Publicis Groupe Africa. See the full list of Publicis Groupe Africa judges and finalists below.

List of finalists across Publicis Groupe Africa:

Digitas Liquorice:

YouTube – Made For You



Social Media Content & Campaigns



Social Communities



Use of User-Generated Content



Social Media Campaigns Allan Gray – The Gray Matter Lounge



Craft – Interface Design



Craft – UX Digitas Liquorice in partnership with Publicis Commerce:

Retail Cloud



Mobile Apps LePub SA:

Klipdrift – Go For Gold. RWC 2023



Live Event Content



Second Screen Campaign



Games Machine_:

Spotify – Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit



Craft – Marketing Copywriting



Social Media Campaigns



Influencer Marketing



Online Video series Citadel – The Briefcase



Digital Installations and activations



Channel Innovation



Interactive Mixed Media Bespoke Agency: Studio One Toyota – Fortuner Challenge 2023

