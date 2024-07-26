Marketing & Media Sponsorship
    Premium sports events make brands work harder for fans attention

    26 Jul 2024
    With several premium sports events occurring throughout the year, sports fans' attention is increasingly divided.
    Source: © Sky News With several premium sports events occurring throughout the year, such as last year's Rugby World Cup, sports fans' attention is increasingly divided
    With several premium sports events occurring throughout the year, such as last year's Rugby World Cup, sports fans' attention is increasingly divided

    This is according to Nielsen Sports SA’s, latest2023 South African Sports Review which highlights significant trends and emerging patterns within the sports industry.

    Audience attention split

    It found that as audiences engage with sports across multiple screens simultaneously, their attention is split among various lifestyle and sporting events.

    This trend is driven by increased participation in lifestyle, sports and fitness activities plus the growing number of channels available for the consumption of content across any or all fan interests.

    Nwabisa Sauls, senior commercial manager at Nielsen Sports says that brands and rightsholders are having to work increasingly hard to gain and retain attention among sports viewers in South Africa.

    Brands capitalise on SA’s sports culture

    The report also found that brands, federations, rightsholders and broadcasters are still capitalising on South African viewers’ vibrant sports culture.
    2023 was an eventful year for sports fans. Highlights include the Africa Cup of Nations, which achieved record-breaking viewer numbers and reinforced football’s status as the continent's favourite sport.

    The Springboks celebrated another historic victory, claiming their fourth Rugby World Cup Championship and their second consecutive win.

    Source: © PYMNTS Major sporting events such as the Uefa Euros and the Paris Olympics are are expected to drive economic growth in 2024
    Live events, like Paris Olympics, 1 of 5 trends shaping consumer spending

    1 day

    Insights into fans and audience behaviour

    The report is a resource for brands, sponsors, and sports organisations that want to understand and engage with South African lifestyle and sports fans.

    “This reinforces that, more than ever before, brands with the most up-to-date, data-driven insights into fans and audiences’ behaviour and preferences will come out on top,” says Sauls.

    The report surveyed South Africans aged between 16 and 69 who access the internet.

    The sample details included information on demographics such as age, gender and race, which are crucial factors in understanding the composition of the different interest bases in South Africa.

    To provide a comprehensive understanding of the audience engaged in sports in South Africa, Nielsen analysed the detailed demographic profiles, setting the scene for a deep dive into South African sports fans’ interests in different sports, lifestyle activities and their product and service consumption behaviours as particular sports fans.

    “Armed with accurate data, these forward-thinking brands can spot and take advantage of the opportunities, avoid the pitfalls and make the most of these changing times – ensuring sport's ongoing appeal and value,” he adds.

