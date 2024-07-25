Paris2024: DStv Stream's tongue-in-cheek campaign from Parys to Paris

In anticipation of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, DStv Stream has launched a tongue-in-cheek take on the elite athlete in sports.

The streaming platform’s campaign features sports such as extreme beach carry, slip 'n slide, swingball and 'braai-nastics' as the fan favourites.

The content piece uses humour to illustrate how obsessive South African sports fans are and the juxtaposition of the intensity of performance by the sportsmen and women, with the nature of viewer fandom.

The latest work from Retroviral and Panther Punch, this viral campaign prompts consumers to sign up for DStv Stream.

Panther Punch’s Glen Biderman-Pam, and co-creator of the campaign, says, "The average person underestimates the elite nature of an athlete."

“The quadrennial event (the Olympics) provides a glimpse into the exceptionalism of the individuals representing our country and DStv Stream provides us the opportunity to live vicariously through these athletes who sacrifice everything to don the Green and Gold.”

"From 26 July to 8 September, hundreds of men and women will be representing South Africa in Paris and DStv Stream is the only ticket you need to 'travel' to the showpiece events," he explains.

"Let's back Team SA for the next two months and stream good vibes from Parys (and our mini Eiffel Tower), all the way to Paris," he adds.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony commences on DStv Stream at 7:30 pm on Friday 26 July.

