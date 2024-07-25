Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MscsportsMotherland OMNiNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyMedia24 LifestyleESG Africa ConferenceAFDABroad MediaAsk AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #Paris2024: DStv Stream's tongue-in-cheek campaign from Parys to Paris

    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    In anticipation of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, DStv Stream has launched a tongue-in-cheek take on the elite athlete in sports.
    Image supplied. In anticipation of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, DStv Stream has launched a tongue in check take on the elite athlete in sports
    Image supplied. In anticipation of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, DStv Stream has launched a tongue in check take on the elite athlete in sports

    The streaming platform’s campaign features sports such as extreme beach carry, slip 'n slide, swingball and 'braai-nastics' as the fan favourites.

    The content piece uses humour to illustrate how obsessive South African sports fans are and the juxtaposition of the intensity of performance by the sportsmen and women, with the nature of viewer fandom.

    The latest work from Retroviral and Panther Punch, this viral campaign prompts consumers to sign up for DStv Stream.

    Panther Punch’s Glen Biderman-Pam, and co-creator of the campaign, says, "The average person underestimates the elite nature of an athlete."

    “The quadrennial event (the Olympics) provides a glimpse into the exceptionalism of the individuals representing our country and DStv Stream provides us the opportunity to live vicariously through these athletes who sacrifice everything to don the Green and Gold.”

    "From 26 July to 8 September, hundreds of men and women will be representing South Africa in Paris and DStv Stream is the only ticket you need to 'travel' to the showpiece events," he explains.

    "Let's back Team SA for the next two months and stream good vibes from Parys (and our mini Eiffel Tower), all the way to Paris," he adds.

    The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony commences on DStv Stream at 7:30 pm on Friday 26 July.

    Source: © Olympics The Paris Olympics official mascot is the Olympic Phryge, in the shape of the traditional small Phrygian hats
    #Paris2024: Meet the Olympic Phryge mascot, a symbol of freedom

      1 hour

    Credits

    Retroviral x Panther Punch:

    Mike Sharman
    Kayli Smit
    Oliver Booth (director)
    Glen Biderman-Pam
    Ashleigh Joy Jarratt

    Read more: advertising, marketing, Olympics, streaming, campaign, sports, digital campaign, Retroviral, Glen Biderman-Pam, Panther Punch, #Paris2024
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Source: © Olympics The Paris Olympics official mascot is the Olympic Phryge, in the shape of the traditional small Phrygian hats
    #Paris2024: Meet the Olympic Phryge mascot, a symbol of freedom
     1 hour
    Source: © Frenchly On the eve of the Paris Olympics, Neil Jankelowitz group CEO of Mohau Media Group (MMG) unpacks the role of sponsorships and innovative fan engagement
    #Paris2024: The Olympics - A unique sponsorship and innovative fan engagement opportunity
     2 hours
    Source:
    The everyday influencer, a new era in influencer marketing
     3 hours
    Source: © Outdoor Network of DOOH remains the main driver of OOH revenue growth globally. In Africa, the investment into DOOH is just over 20% of its total OOH revenue
    DOOH investment in Africa lags behind
    4 hours
    Ascential, the Cannes Lions festival owner, as been bought out by its rival Informa
    Cannes Lion Festival bought out by rival business, informa
     1 day
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo
     1 day
    Image supplied. Three top-performing titles, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double
    Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 sees surge in cinema attendance
    1 day
    Source: © 123rf Mongezi Mtati, brand strategist, Rogerwilco examines how top marketing executives define and strengthen their brands
    The building blocks of great brands
     1 day
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz