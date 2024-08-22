Preloved fashion marketplace, Yaga reaches R5m milestone

Yaga, a South African marketplace for preloved fashion, has revealed that its users have collectively made over R500m by selling preloved items on the platform. This milestone underscores Yaga’s commitment to empowering its community while promoting sustainable fashion across the nation.

Image supplied

Since its launch in 2020, Yaga has provided a platform for South Africans to buy and sell preloved fashion items, with nearly two million items sold to date.

This achievement has fuelled the growth of sustainable fashion and enabled sellers to generate meaningful income, while shoppers benefit from significant savings - thereby contributing to local economic empowerment.

The platform’s partnerships with local and international brands further strengthens this movement. Notably, Yaga’s current collaboration with TFG offers shoppers rewards for participating in the circular fashion economy, highlighting a shared commitment to a more sustainable future.

With over R500m made collectively by sellers, Yaga has proven to be more than just a marketplace - it’s a platform for economic empowerment. The secure escrow payment system ensures that funds are released only after transactions are completed, fostering a level of trust and security that sets Yaga apart from other online marketplaces.

Championing sustainability

This user-centric approach not only drives financial growth for sellers but also nurtures a community that champions sustainability and shared economic prosperity.

Each sale on Yaga extends the life of an item, preventing it from ending up in landfills and reducing the overall environmental impact of the fashion industry.

Additionally, Yaga shoppers benefit from significant savings, with preloved items typically priced 50-80% lower than their brand-new equivalents. Many items sold on Yaga are in new or like-new condition, providing exceptional value to eco-conscious consumers who seek both quality and affordability.

Yaga remains committed to growth and innovation in the sustainable fashion space. With ongoing investments in AI technology and platform improvements, Yaga is continuously enhancing the user experience to make buying and selling preloved fashion even more seamless and enjoyable.

As part of its expansion strategy, Yaga plans to extend its reach to other African markets, including Kenya and Nigeria, with the goal of leading the sustainable fashion movement across the continent.

Aune Aunapuu, founder and CEO at Yaga, commented: “This milestone is a significant achievement for our community. We are thrilled to see that our platform not only supports environmental sustainability but also provides real financial benefits to our users. By making sustainable fashion accessible and rewarding, we are enabling our community to make choices that are good for both the planet and their wallets.

“I truly believe this is just the beginning of unlocking the potential of preloved fashion in South Africa and beyond. We are excited to see the continued positive impact of the Yaga community in the months and years ahead.”