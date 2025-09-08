RMB brand film: Talent is the heart of our business

As part of its brand campaign Ideas Love Company that launched in March, RMB have launched a new brand film, Talent Loves Company, developed by independent agency Halo.

RMB's new brand film, Talent Loves Company, developed by independent agency Halo, is based on the brand's truth (Image supplied)

Directed by Tristan Holmes of Star Films, the film tells the story of an extraordinary boy named Dave, seen entirely through his eyes.

Since its founding in 1977, RMB has placed talent at the heart of its business, knowing that clients want to partner with the brightest minds and an optimistic appetite to unlock opportunities.

At RMB, people are empowered to be exceptional.

This new brand film is the cinematic expression of that truth, a reminder that RMB is more than a bank; it is a place that attracts unconventional thinkers with unique skillsets who create possibilities.

A story seen differently

The narrative unfolds from Dave’s point of view.

From a toddler to childhood awkwardness to adult triumph, audiences experience his world as he does, with hints of him being multi-talented and seeing the world differently with a unique perspective.

His difference is his strength.

In the end, Dave discovers his home at RMB: a place where diversity of talent is celebrated and thrives.

Craft and collaboration

Bringing Dave’s perspective to life required a deep collaboration with world-class talent across disciplines.

The film’s striking point-of-view storytelling was enabled by cinematographer Werner Maritz, whose lens places audiences directly in Dave’s shoes, allowing them to feel his life unfold in intimate detail.

The emotional and surprising end to the film (when Dave finds his home at RMB) was crafted by Paris VFX studio, Mathematic.

In keeping with RMB’s lighthearted and confident personality, their artistry elevated the conclusion into something both unexpected and magical.

Director Tristan Holmes remarks, “From the very first frame, we wanted audiences to feel what it’s like to live as Dave. It’s a deeply human perspective, but also cinematic in a way that pushes the storytelling into new territory.”

The emotional arc of Dave’s growing up is powerfully underscored by the track All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers.

The song’s anthemic rise mirrors Dave’s journey, from difference to resilience and belonging, culminating in a triumphant conclusion that cements the film’s emotional impact.

A stand-out in the category

In the banking sector, often defined by sameness, the film piece positions RMB as a brand that dares to celebrate its distinctiveness and optimism.

Its sophisticated yet playful voice mirrors the brand’s nature: intelligent, charming, and driven by unconventional thinking.

Halo executive creative director Coenie Grebe says their goal with Dave was to create more than just another TV ad.

“It’s a character study, an emotional journey, and ultimately a statement of RMB’s belief that extraordinary talent drives possibility.”

He explains that the film was almost a year in the making.

“The time was vital to shape every detail: from the accuracy of the art department depicting the exact moments in time to the casting and lensing to the soundtrack and crafting of the VFX”.

Alison Badenhorst, Chief Marketing Officer at RMB, says they wanted a creative idea that is authentic to who we are.

“As unconventional thinkers, producing distinctive work that stands out and resonates is key. Our new brand film, together with the rest of the campaign, is confident yet charming and cerebral yet accessible.

“It talks directly to the robust diversity of our deep talent pool, and the curious and optimistic outlook of our people, which is underpinned by RMB’s philosophy that ideas and solutions are best executed for our clients, in trusted partnerships.”