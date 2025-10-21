South Africa
    Agreement reached at University of Free State after week of protests

    Provisional registration to be phased out over two years.
    By Tladi Moloi
    21 Oct 2025
    21 Oct 2025
    University of Free State’s campuses have begun re-opening. Photo: Tladi Moloi / GroundUp
    University of Free State’s campuses have begun re-opening. Photo: Tladi Moloi / GroundUp

    After protests rocked the University of Free State last week, an agreement has been reached between the university and student representatives. Academic activities started to resume on Monday.

    The protests, which caused extensive property damage, were against the university’s decision to end provisional registration. Provisional registration allows students to register before paying their full fees.

    The university’s executive and student representative councils agreed that the provisional registration will be phased out over two years. Students who owe R70,000 or less will be able to register in 2026, and students who owe R60,000 or less will be able to register in 2027.

    The academic calendar for the rest of 2025 has been amended. The end of the fourth quarter will be postponed, and end-of-year examinations will now end on 10 November, rather than 3 November.

    UFS Bloemfontein SRC president Ogorogile Moleme said he had mixed feelings about the outcome of the talks.

    “I wouldn’t say we are happy or not. But the agreement was the best offer that the leadership could come out of the meeting with.”

    UFS Senior Director for Communication and Marketing Lacea Loader said, “The phased approach allows the university time to assess the risks students are facing with a view to assisting [them].”

    This article was originally published on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

