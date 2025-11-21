Unilever Food Solutions empowers township chefs with culinary masterclasses

Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) made its debut in township catering education by hosting masterclasses at Unisa Daveyton and the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Sebokeng.

The global foodservice company drew 100 caterers to each session, offering them practical training to enhance their culinary skills and grow their businesses.

"The initiative marks UFS's commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs in the catering industry and supporting township economic growth through targeted programmes such as this," says Yonela Motloung, marketing lead at UFS.

Delivered in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and supported by Shimba Marketing, the masterclasses aimed to upskill township entrepreneurs through practical training.

"By offering small caterers practical tips and expert industry insights, we are able to support them in building sustainable businesses that contribute meaningfully to South Africa's local economic development," she adds.

Chef Vusi Mteshane, UFS Culinary Lead SA, began with a comprehensive presentation, focusing on the different key areas necessary to help foodservice businesses thrive, such as:

Operations & Efficiency : Smart buying, inventory control, and waste reduction



: Smart buying, inventory control, and waste reduction Hygiene & Food Safety : Overall hygiene, food storage, and cross-contamination control



: Overall hygiene, food storage, and cross-contamination control Menu Design : Cost-saving, profit-focused menu strategies



: Cost-saving, profit-focused menu strategies Recipe Standardisation : Ensuring consistency, cost control, and waste reduction



: Ensuring consistency, cost control, and waste reduction Recipe Costing & Gross Margins : Importance of tracking costs and setting profitable menu prices



: Importance of tracking costs and setting profitable menu prices Customer Service : Friendly, responsive service to build loyalty and increase profits



: Friendly, responsive service to build loyalty and increase profits Marketing on a Budget: Leveraging social media to connect with customers and promote the business

It was then the turn of Chef Latoya Marivate, UFS Demand Creation Chef, with a live cooking demonstration, featuring creamy risotto samp made with Knorr Professional Mushroom Sauce. Chef Latoya also shared practical insights on recipe development, menu design, and kitchen efficiency.

Special guests included Dr Bunki Pitsoane from Unisa; Bongani Nkosi, director of Strategic Partnerships and Special Projects at the Gauteng Department of Economic Development; Kgolagano Matlhaga, operator and trade marketeer and Yonela Motloung.

“These masterclasses are more than just training sessions - they reflect UFS’ deep commitment to South Africa’s culinary entrepreneurs through our products, food solutions, and tailored support, all with the shared goal of helping them succeed and strengthening the industry as a whole,” Motloung concludes.